ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2022

Passenger traffic increased 25.7% in Colombia while decreasing 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico, compared to January 2019
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for January 2022 reached a total of 4.8 million passengers, 3.3% above the levels reported in January 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus, as well as the impact of the new Omicron variant mainly in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Compared to January 2019, passenger traffic increased by 25.7% in Colombia and decreased by 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico. The growth of passenger traffic in Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while the decreases reported in Mexico and Puerto Rico were mainly due declines in domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2022, from January 1 through January 31, 2021 and January 1 through January 31, 2019 and 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

















January

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019



2019

2020

2021

2022


2019

2020

2021

2022

Mexico

2,881,277

3,060,553

1,711,590

2,826,369

65.1

(7.7)

(1.9)


2,881,277

3,060,553

1,711,590

2,826,369

65.1

(7.7)

(1.9)

Domestic Traffic

1,254,069

1,364,809

958,869

1,228,532

28.1

(10.0)

(2.0)


1,254,069

1,364,809

958,869

1,228,532

28.1

(10.0)

(2.0)

International Traffic

1,627,208

1,695,744

752,721

1,597,837

112.3

(5.8)

(1.8)


1,627,208

1,695,744

752,721

1,597,837

112.3

(5.8)

(1.8)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

796,878

888,012

531,629

746,697

40.5

(15.9)

(6.3)


796,878

888,012

531,629

746,697

40.5

(15.9)

(6.3)

Domestic Traffic

718,282

806,123

505,866

686,058

35.6

(14.9)

(4.5)


718,282

806,123

505,866

686,058

35.6

(14.9)

(4.5)

International Traffic

78,596

81,889

25,763

60,639

135.4

(25.9)

(22.8)


78,596

81,889

25,763

60,639

135.4

(25.9)

(22.8)

Colombia

1,010,533

1,104,574

602,589

1,270,279

110.8

15.0

25.7


1,010,533

1,104,574

602,589

1,270,279

110.8

15.0

25.7

Domestic Traffic

854,056

933,431

526,696

1,077,833

104.6

15.5

26.2


854,056

933,431

526,696

1,077,833

104.6

15.5

26.2

International Traffic

156,477

171,143

75,893

192,446

153.6

12.4

23.0


156,477

171,143

75,893

192,446

153.6

12.4

23.0

Total Traffic

4,688,688

5,053,139

2,845,808

4,843,345

70.2

(4.2)

3.3


4,688,688

5,053,139

2,845,808

4,843,345

70.2

(4.2)

3.3

Domestic Traffic

2,826,407

3,104,363

1,991,431

2,992,423

50.3

(3.6)

5.9


2,826,407

3,104,363

1,991,431

2,992,423

50.3

(3.6)

5.9

International Traffic

1,862,281

1,948,776

854,377

1,850,922

116.6

(5.0)

(0.6)


1,862,281

1,948,776

854,377

1,850,922

116.6

(5.0)

(0.6)



Mexico Passenger Traffic
















January

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022


2019

2020

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,254,069

1,364,809

958,869

1,228,532

28.1

(10.0)

(2.0)


1,254,069

1,364,809

958,869

1,228,532

28.1

(10.0)

(2.0)

CUN

Cancun

674,760

704,340

577,813

691,864

19.7

(1.8)

2.5


674,760

704,340

577,813

691,864

19.7

(1.8)

2.5

CZM

Cozumel

13,540

15,143

8,172

14,397

76.2

(4.9)

6.3


13,540

15,143

8,172

14,397

76.2

(4.9)

6.3

HUX

Huatulco

59,817

59,468

36,970

65,257

76.5

9.7

9.1


59,817

59,468

36,970

65,257

76.5

9.7

9.1

MID

Merida

192,368

224,585

115,916

173,128

49.4

(22.9)

(10.0)


192,368

224,585

115,916

173,128

49.4

(22.9)

(10.0)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,426

11,243

7,004

6,092

(13.0)

(45.8)

(46.7)


11,426

11,243

7,004

6,092

(13.0)

(45.8)

(46.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

71,796

101,316

50,697

77,045

52.0

(24.0)

7.3


71,796

101,316

50,697

77,045

52.0

(24.0)

7.3

TAP

Tapachula

30,396

35,125

30,850

37,572

21.8

7.0

23.6


30,396

35,125

30,850

37,572

21.8

7.0

23.6

VER

Veracruz

104,991

113,766

69,432

85,857

23.7

(24.5)

(18.2)


104,991

113,766

69,432

85,857

23.7

(24.5)

(18.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

94,975

99,823

62,015

77,320

24.7

(22.5)

(18.6)


94,975

99,823

62,015

77,320

24.7

(22.5)

(18.6)

International Traffic

1,627,208

1,695,744

752,721

1,597,837

112.3

(5.8)

(1.8)


1,627,208

1,695,744

752,721

1,597,837

112.3

(5.8)

(1.8)

CUN

Cancun

1,513,106

1,572,774

711,729

1,500,061

110.8

(4.6)

(0.9)


1,513,106

1,572,774

711,729

1,500,061

110.8

(4.6)

(0.9)

CZM

Cozumel

41,636

43,294

16,471

36,719

122.9

(15.2)

(11.8)


41,636

43,294

16,471

36,719

122.9

(15.2)

(11.8)

HUX

Huatulco

28,004

28,085

2,618

11,659

345.3

(58.5)

(58.4)


28,004

28,085

2,618

11,659

345.3

(58.5)

(58.4)

MID

Merida

20,669

23,007

7,699

19,325

151.0

(16.0)

(6.5)


20,669

23,007

7,699

19,325

151.0

(16.0)

(6.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

855

798

884

1,152

30.3

44.4

34.7


855

798

884

1,152

30.3

44.4

34.7

OAX

Oaxaca

13,517

16,941

6,600

17,206

160.7

1.6

27.3


13,517

16,941

6,600

17,206

160.7

1.6

27.3

TAP

Tapachula

1,630

1,570

816

1,392

70.6

(11.3)

(14.6)


1,630

1,570

816

1,392

70.6

(11.3)

(14.6)

VER

Veracruz

6,055

6,912

4,212

8,338

98.0

20.6

37.7


6,055

6,912

4,212

8,338

98.0

20.6

37.7

VSA

Villahermosa

1,736

2,363

1,692

1,985

17.3

(16.0)

14.3


1,736

2,363

1,692

1,985

17.3

(16.0)

14.3

Traffic Total Mexico

2,881,277

3,060,553

1,711,590

2,826,369

65.1

(7.7)

(1.9)


2,881,277

3,060,553

1,711,590

2,826,369

65.1

(7.7)

(1.9)

CUN

Cancun

2,187,866

2,277,114

1,289,542

2,191,925

70.0

(3.7)

0.2


2,187,866

2,277,114

1,289,542

2,191,925

70.0

(3.7)

0.2

CZM

Cozumel

55,176

58,437

24,643

51,116

107.4

(12.5)

(7.4)


55,176

58,437

24,643

51,116

107.4

(12.5)

(7.4)

HUX

Huatulco

87,821

87,553

39,588

76,916

94.3

(12.1)

(12.4)


87,821

87,553

39,588

76,916

94.3

(12.1)

(12.4)

MID

Merida

213,037

247,592

123,615

192,453

55.7

(22.3)

(9.7)


213,037

247,592

123,615

192,453

55.7

(22.3)

(9.7)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,281

12,041

7,888

7,244

(8.2)

(39.8)

(41.0)


12,281

12,041

7,888

7,244

(8.2)

(39.8)

(41.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

85,313

118,257

57,297

94,251

64.5

(20.3)

10.5


85,313

118,257

57,297

94,251

64.5

(20.3)

10.5

TAP

Tapachula

32,026

36,695

31,666

38,964

23.0

6.2

21.7


32,026

36,695

31,666

38,964

23.0

6.2

21.7

VER

Veracruz

111,046

120,678

73,644

94,195

27.9

(21.9)

(15.2)


111,046

120,678

73,644

94,195

27.9

(21.9)

(15.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

96,711

102,186

63,707

79,305

24.5

(22.4)

(18.0)


96,711

102,186

63,707

79,305

24.5

(22.4)

(18.0)



US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)














January

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022


2019

2020

2021

2022

SJU Total

796,878

888,012

531,629

746,697

40.5

(15.9)

(6.3)


796,878

888,012

531,629

746,697

40.5

(15.9)

(6.3)

Domestic Traffic

718,282

806,123

505,866

686,058

35.6

(14.9)

(4.5)


718,282

806,123

505,866

686,058

35.6

(14.9)

(4.5)

International Traffic

78,596

81,889

25,763

60,639

135.4

(25.9)

(22.8)


78,596

81,889

25,763

60,639

135.4

(25.9)

(22.8)


















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















January

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022


2019

2020

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

854,056

933,431

526,696

1,077,833

104.6

15.5

26.2


854,056

933,431

526,696

1,077,833

104.6

15.5

26.2

MDE

Rionegro

619,373

669,179

346,727

781,662

125.4

16.8

26.2


619,373

669,179

346,727

781,662

125.4

16.8

26.2

EOH

Medellin

89,058

96,033

67,381

101,375

50.5

5.6

13.8


89,058

96,033

67,381

101,375

50.5

5.6

13.8

MTR

Monteria

89,449

109,461

71,785

136,771

90.5

24.9

52.9


89,449

109,461

71,785

136,771

90.5

24.9

52.9

APO

Carepa

15,349

18,618

15,133

21,852

44.4

17.4

42.4


15,349

18,618

15,133

21,852

44.4

17.4

42.4

UIB

Quibdo

31,146

34,342

21,914

30,908

41.0

(10.0)

(0.8)


31,146

34,342

21,914

30,908

41.0

(10.0)

(0.8)

CZU

Corozal

9,681

5,798

3,756

5,265

40.2

(9.2)

(45.6)


9,681

5,798

3,756

5,265

40.2

(9.2)

(45.6)

International Traffic

156,477

171,143

75,893

192,446

153.6

12.4

23.0


156,477

171,143

75,893

192,446

153.6

12.4

23.0

MDE

Rionegro

156,477

171,143

75,893

192,446

153.6

12.4

23.0


156,477

171,143

75,893

192,446

153.6

12.4

23.0

EOH

Medellin
















MTR

Monteria
















APO

Carepa
















UIB

Quibdo
















CZU

Corozal
















Traffic Total Colombia

1,010,533

1,104,574

602,589

1,270,279

110.8

15.0

25.7


1,010,533

1,104,574

602,589

1,270,279

110.8

15.0

25.7

MDE

Rionegro

775,850

840,322

422,620

974,108

130.5

15.9

25.6


775,850

840,322

422,620

974,108

130.5

15.9

25.6

EOH

Medellin

89058

96,033

67,381

101,375

50.5

5.6

13.8


89,058

96,033

67,381

101,375

50.5

5.6

13.8

MTR

Monteria

89,449

109,461

71,785

136,771

90.5

24.9

52.9


89,449

109,461

71,785

136,771

90.5

24.9

52.9

APO

Carepa

15,349

18,618

15,133

21,852

44.4

17.4

42.4


15,349

18,618

15,133

21,852

44.4

17.4

42.4

UIB

Quibdo

31,146

34,342

21,914

30,908

41.0

(10.0)

(0.8)


31,146

34,342

21,914

30,908

41.0

(10.0)

(0.8)

CZU

Corozal

9,681

5,798

3,756

5,265

40.2

(9.2)

(45.6)


9,681

5,798

3,756

5,265

40.2

(9.2)

(45.6)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:




ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro 

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408 

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx 

susan@inspirgroup.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-january-2022-301478124.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.