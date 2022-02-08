CEDAR GATE'S UNIFIED DATA LAKE INTEGRATES ITS COMPREHENSIVE VALUE-BASED CARE PLATFORM

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care software and technology services company, today announced the availability of its unified data lake that delivers a 360-degree view of patient health and utilization at both the population and individual levels. For payers, providers, employers, and healthcare benefits administrators, Cedar Gate's singular data lake is now the foundation of its comprehensive value-based care platform, supporting the pursuit of any payment model across the value-based care continuum.

"We have spent the past year integrating breakthrough technologies that eliminate barriers to adoption of value-based care and payment technologies," said David B. Snow, Jr., chairman and CEO of Cedar Gate. "Our focus has been on building a singular data lake foundation powering an end-to-end, cloud-native platform that is both comprehensive and modular to enable success for any value-based care model from primary-care attribution to prospective bundles and all forms of capitation."

Cedar Gate's unified data lake and enterprise data management (EDM) system processes more than 35 data types in over 1,500 data formats from more than 350 data suppliers. The aggregation of these diverse data points and processes enables a consistent view of an individual's health for optimal decision-making and interventions.

Leveraging the singular data lake and EDM system, Cedar Gate's software solutions include:

Analytics, including Value-based Care Analytics and Healthcare Benefits Analytics, provide business insights to support fact-based decision-making for planning, management, measurement, and learning across all aspects of value-based care and healthcare benefits. The analytics create descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analysis with bundled payment modeling utilizing actuarial standards.

Population Health, including Care Management, Care Coordination, and Clinical Decision Support, provides analysis of disparate member and patient data identifying care improvement opportunities, gaps in care, and appropriate interventions to reduce variation in utilization and care delivery. Data entered into the care plan dashboard flows automatically back to the Analytics and Data Management systems and onward to provider information systems via real-time, standard interfaces. This ensures accurate and available data to care team members for subsequent care decisions.

Payment Technology, including Bundles Adjudication, enables payers and providers to manage retrospective and prospective bundled payment programs with automatic conversion of fee-for-service claims into a single, bundled claim. Capitation Adjudication offers a complete suite of tools for managing delegated risk, from contract configuration and eligibility management, through adjudication and payment.

"Value-based care is becoming increasingly recognized as the future of healthcare delivery and reimbursement in the U.S.," continued Snow. "Our solutions are designed to meet our clients where they are in the value-based journey and to further enable them as they take on greater financial risk. Our unified data lake is foundational to the Cedar Gate Platform and is a complete, composable, and collaborative solution that enables industry participants to successfully operate and optimize clinical, financial and operational outcomes."

About Cedar Gate Technologies



Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading technology and services company enabling the healthcare industry's transition to and ongoing implementation of value-based care. The Cedar Gate platform consists of Analytics, Population Health, and Payment Technology solutions for any type of value-based care arrangement. Cedar Gate's high-performance solutions are actuarially driven through descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics and are specifically designed to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for all. To learn more, visit cedargate.com.

