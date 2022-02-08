CIBT Announces Investment in Leading Global Travel and Mobility Technology Platform

Investment accelerates CIBT's plans to bring innovative and client-centric technology to the market

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBT, a global leader in mobility services, today announced it has acquired the mobility software platform developed by Viselio, a dynamic technology company based in Berne, Switzerland.

Viselio's software platform will accelerate CIBT's ambitious plans to further leverage data, AI, and automation to drive a superior customer experience throughout the visa and immigration process. CIBT is uniquely positioned to support companies mobilizing talent overseas on short and long-term assignment and for employees requiring business travel visas, work authorizations, and related entry documents.

"CIBT's 30-year success as the market leader can be attributed to our continuous focus on creating responsive and innovative solutions for our clients," said Eric Scheinerman, Chief Executive Officer of CIBT. "With COVID-19, the entire landscape has been drastically altered and clients need tech-enabled solutions that minimize the effort and complexity associated with international mobility ensuring accuracy, compliance, and speed. We see a significant opportunity in the market that other firms have not addressed."

Along with the software platform, Viselio's team of developers will join CIBT's center of technology excellence, where they will innovate, develop, and design solutions that will seamlessly connect travel, mobility, HR, and corporate security to deliver a next-generation experience for international travelers and expatriates.

"This transformative investment marks an important milestone for CIBT, accelerating our plans to create a truly connected ecosystem for our clients," Scheinerman added. "We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter in CIBT's growth."

Viselio's technology team and proprietary software will transition to CIBT immediately.

About CIBT

CIBT is a global leader in mobility services for corporations and individuals with expert immigration and visa professionals, attorneys, and qualified migration consultants located in over 70 offices in 25 countries. With over thirty years of experience, CIBT is the primary service provider to 75% of Fortune 500 companies.

CIBT offers a comprehensive suite of services under two primary brands: Newland Chase, focused on global immigration strategy and advisory services for corporations worldwide; and CIBTvisas, the market leader in visa services for business travel and individual clients.

Visit corporate.cibt.com for more information, and follow CIBT on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Viselio

Viselio is a Swiss visa startup that has digitalized the process of applying for a travel visa.

