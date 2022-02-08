Community College of Allegheny County's COVID Mitigation Effort Makes Strides to Modernize Campus Infrastructure with Intelligent Lighting Technologies to Help Create Healthy, Safe and Energy Efficient Learning Environments Federal COVID Relief funding helps create a healthy, safe and sustainable campus for more than 40,000 faculty and students

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) announced it is modernizing buildings across its four campuses and the West Hills Center, as well as its building automation system, with occupancy sensing, improved LED lighting control systems, and Internet of Things (IoT) platform as part of a COVID-19 mitigation initiative and infrastructure upgrade from Enlighted, a part of Building Robotics Inc., a Siemens company. Funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) and accelerated by the need to help minimize COVID-19 exposure, the implementation will help increase the health and safety for students, faculty, staff and the community while shaping a smart, connected campus prepared for the future.

The initiative will retrofit indoor spaces spanning more than 1.8 million square feet with an LED lighting and controls system consisting of 17,000 Enlighted IoT sensors across four campuses, one center located across the city, and thirteen buildings. The IoT sensors, positioned in the lighting fixtures, will connect to Enlighted's Data as a Service (DaaS) offering, Space, which will provide occupancy and utilization insights to lower energy usage and costs and make strides in furthering CCAC's sustainability initiatives.

Benefits that CCAC will obtain by modernizing all building spaces include:

Automated operation that will adapt based on the use of the spaces by students, faculty and staff

Data insights and analytics to help direct campus cleaning and sanitation efforts for high traffic areas

Ensuring proper ventilation of air in spaces that are occupied

Understanding of space usage to help achieve social distancing and meet local capacity requirements

Analysis of space utilization for facilities planning and reduction or new construction guidance

"Our goal is to reinvent and transform our campus into the most innovative, safe and sustainable campus of the future to create new research and innovation opportunities for our faculty and students," said Carlo Vazquez, Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer at CCAC. "We recognized the importance of a strategic partner in supporting our COVID mitigation efforts while meeting ambitious sustainability goals. Enlighted delivers a level of data insights and analytics, as well as platform agnostic integration, that is unmatched in the industry. Having access to Siemens Empower and workforce development programs was also compelling as we sought the ideal partner for this critical initiative."

"We are proud to partner with CCAC in shaping a safe, healthy and energy efficient environment for its students, faculty and the larger Pittsburgh community," said Stefan Schwab, Chief Executive Officer at Enlighted. "By deploying the latest IoT sensors and lighting control technologies, CCAC will succeed in optimizing its energy infrastructure and providing a template for other higher education institutions striving to create energy efficient, sustainable and smart campuses."



About Enlighted

Enlighted is part of Building Robotics, Inc, a Siemens company. It is a leading provider of workplace intelligence technology, empowering people and businesses to create smart, healthy and flexible spaces for the future of work. Positioned at the intersection of employee experience and corporate real estate management, Enlighted's IoT integration platform provides rich data insights for portfolio right-sizing and optimization.

About the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC)

Since its founding in 1966, CCAC has flourished, becoming the educational powerhouse it is today—a nationally renowned two-year college dedicated to serving all members of the community. From groundbreaking student success initiatives to top-ranked academic and career-based programs, CCAC continues to be the college of choice for nearly one out of every three adults in the Greater Pittsburgh metropolitan region.

Every year, more than 24,000 students enroll at CCAC, taking advantage of nearly 150 degree, certificate, diploma and transfer programs while thousands more access noncredit and workforce development courses. Comprising four campuses and four neighborhood centers, as well as other off-site locations, CCAC is honored to have one of the largest veteran student populations in the state and takes pride in ranking among the nation's top community colleges for the number of individuals graduating in nursing and other health-related professions.

CCAC graduates have transferred to the nation's most prestigious colleges and universities, have obtained the most academically challenging and competitive degrees and can be found at leading companies, organizations and institutions throughout the country. CCAC alumni are actively engaged in every sector of society, providing leadership to scores of economic, scientific, civic and philanthropic entities both in the Pittsburgh region and around the world. Visit ccac.edu to learn more.

