CORE Electric Cooperative names Rob Osborn as Director of Business Development

SEDALIA, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE) is pleased to announce the hiring of Rob Osborn to fill the cooperative's newly created position of Director of Business Development, effective Feb. 22, 2022.

Rob Osborn (PRNewswire)

As Director of Business Development, Rob will lead CORE's efforts to develop strategic partnerships and new business opportunities, as well as implement CORE's economic development business plan and approach. He will also be CORE's primary point of contact for existing large load members, municipal franchises and new business prospects, and will lead CORE's response to requests for energy incentives from economic development organizations.

Rob has nearly 20 years of experience in economic development, and additional expertise in governmental relations, regulatory services and business strategy development. He most recently served as Colorado Springs Utilities' Manager of the Office of Economic Development, Stakeholder and Community Relations. He previously worked at Xcel Energy for 10 years in several roles, including Managing Director of Strategic Revenue Initiatives and Corporate Economic Development, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Director of Community and Government Relations, and Community Relations Manager.

"Rob's extensive experience in the Colorado utility industry, and his passion for driving innovation and improving customer service will be huge assets to CORE as we expand our economic development presence throughout our service territory," said Mandi Lesher, Chief Member Experience Officer of CORE.

Rob holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering/Construction Management from Temple University, a Certificate in Project Management from the University of Texas, and a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School. He has served on the Economic Development Council of Colorado, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation Board of Governors, Jefferson Economic Council and Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC.

For more information about CORE, visit www.core.coop.

ABOUT CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE): CORE is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative that provides power to nearly 170,000 members inside a 5,000-square-mile service area along Colorado's Front Range. Its headquarters is in Sedalia, and district offices are in Bennett, Conifer and Woodland Park.

CORE Electric Cooperative (PRNewswire)

