Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks) (PRNewswire)

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 , at 10:00 a.m. ET

SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 18, 2022 , at 10:40 a.m. ET

Further details, webcast links, and replays of the presentations, if available, can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization, and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/ .

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks