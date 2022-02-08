GrubMarket acquires Nova Libra, a trusted software provider that builds eCommerce and software products for businesses of all sizes in various supply chain industries, to provide more comprehensive software and eCommerce functionalities to food supply chain businesses such as wholesalers, distributors and retailers nationwide.

GrubMarket Acquires Supply Chain Software Provider Nova Libra GrubMarket acquires Nova Libra, a trusted software provider that builds eCommerce and software products for businesses of all sizes in various supply chain industries, to provide more comprehensive software and eCommerce functionalities to food supply chain businesses such as wholesalers, distributors and retailers nationwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Chicago-based Nova Libra, a highly reputable enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider which specializes in eCommerce and supply chain software solutions.

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket) (PRNewswire)

Founded more than 23 years ago by Tom Greenhaw, Nova Libra has taken hundreds of projects from concept to reality. Its primary product offerings span enterprise eCommerce, product information management, and employee & vendor portals. The company's areas of expertise include custom application development, mobile applications, AI & machine learning, cloud computing, and large scale database management with an emphasis on Microsoft and Oracle technologies. The company's CORAL eCommerce and communications platform, which includes a complete API for point of sale (POS) integration, also caters to clients looking for a turnkey solution. This flexible and easy-to-use approach has enabled Nova Libra to cultivate and maintain its relationships with most of their large scale customers for over a decade.

In 2021, Nova Libra was recognized by CIOReview as one of the "most promising eCommerce technology solution providers". The company has securely processed billions of dollars of revenue to date, and its software products are used at thousands of locations across North America every single day.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunity to add our 23 years of advanced supply chain management experience to the food wholesale business. Customers including True Value, Michaels, FTD and Navistar have relied upon Nova Libra to provide excellence in software development and service. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares the same goals and has built out such a well-integrated and much-needed software solution to enable more streamlined eCommerce for the food supply chain industry. The mission to provide high quality, nutritious food to all market segments, especially those that are underserved, is a truly meaningful endeavor," said Tom Greenhaw, President of Nova Libra.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Nova Libra has a sterling reputation in the software development space. They've been in business for over two decades, have a proven track record, and are a profitable business with high customer and employee satisfaction and retention. In this current digital age, having a strong eCommerce presence and operations is vital to the survival of traditional retail businesses. The pandemic has also accelerated adoption of digital transformation practices across all industries, especially in the food supply chain space. We're excited for Nova Libra to join the GrubMarket family to bring their high-quality and reliable eCommerce development talent to our ecosystem. This acquisition enables us to further strengthen our eCommerce and software development capabilities for our software customers."

Nova Libra's software and eCommerce development offerings will become an addition to GrubMarket's ecommerce and software product family, which already includes the innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use sales and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and British Columbia (Canada), with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

media@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket Inc.

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA, 94124

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrubMarket