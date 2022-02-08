Intelivation Announces New Research & Development Center

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a rapidly growing medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic product portfolio, announced the inception of its stateof-the-art research and development center located in the greater Philadelphia area. Intelivation's vertically integrated Center of Excellence is home to both product engineering and product development, including 3-D Printing and subtractive manufacturing processes. These capabilities will further enhance its ability to bring highly innovative and effective products to market at an incredible value.

President Amit Sinha remarked, "We have invested tremendously in R&D and will continue to do so. The most recent developments with our new facility emphasize our commitment to commercializing differentiated products with a focus on clinical results." Mr. Sinha added, "I could not think of a better place to anchor our R&D efforts than the greater Philadelphia area, which is so rich in talent and scientific resources. We are honored to play a pivotal role in the life-sciences sector in Pennsylvania." Additional highlights at the Center include a teaching theatre as well as an advanced bioskills laboratory. GM & VP of Sales, Fleet Medford, stated, "Education is at the forefront of everything we do and will be a core tenet of our continued success as we grow and bring new solutions to market." The Intelivation team will be presenting at multiple industry conferences throughout 2022 and looks forward to relentlessly pursuing bold ideas that result in positive advances in the biomedical space. When asked about this milestone and future plans, Founder & CEO Rob Anderson answered, "Coupled with our headquarters in Saint Simons, the Philadelphia Center of Excellence will enable us to quickly and efficiently develop unique products and solve challenges for customers. I am looking forward to continuing to invest in our infrastructure as we have in our people and products."

Intelivation Technologies is focused on bringing paradigm shifting products to market that positively impact patients' lives and health.

