LatinFinance reveals winners of 2021 Deals of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2021 Deals of the Year Awards.

LatinFinance's Deals of the Year Awards are the landmark recognition of stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. This year's awards are based upon published results during the eligibility period of October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The full list of winners can be found in a special Deals of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine. Winners will be recognized at LatinFinance's annual Deals of the Year Awards Dinner on March 10, 2022, in New York City.

Winning deals and institutions

Sovereign Issuer of the Year Republic of Chile

Corporate Issuer of the Year Cemex

Sustainable Borrower of the Year Suzano

Sovereign Bond of the Year Republic of Peru $4 billion Multi-Tranche Issuance

Sovereign Liability Management of the Year Dominican Republic Inaugural DOP116.8 billion Local Notes Offering

Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year Tocumen Airport $1.85 billion 2041 & 2061 Notes Offering

Subnational Deal of the Year Province of Buenos Aires $7.1 billion Restructuring

Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year FEMSA Euro-Denominated Sustainability-Linked Bond

Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year Mercado Libre Inaugural USD and Sustainable Bond Issuance

Corporate Liability Management of the Year Petrobras Liability Management Program

Syndicated Loan of the Year Coppel MXN40 billion Sustainability-Linked Loan

Local Currency Deal of the Year Republic of Chile CLP 1.6 trillion Debt Offering

Domestic M&A Deal of the Year Raizen Acquisition of Biosev

Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year State Grid International Acquisition of Naturgy Stake in CGE

Restructuring of the Year Cinépolis $1.6 billion Loan Restructuring

Structured Financing of the Year Metro de Panama $2 billion ECA-Covered Notes Issuance Facility

ESG Deal of the Year Interchile $1.2 billion 2056 Green Notes

FI Deal of the Year Itaú Unibanco $500 million 2031 Sustainability Tier 2 Notes

Private Equity Deal of the Year KKR Acquisition of Telefonica Fiber Assets in Chile and Colombia

IPO of the Year Rede D'Or R$11.4 billion IPO

Equity Follow-On of the Year Banco Inter R$5.5 billion Follow-On Offering

Financing Innovation of the Year Mexico's $4 billion Federal Structured Financing of States (FEIEF)

Law Firm of the Year Brazil Pinheiro Neto

Law Firm of the Year Mexico Ritch, Mueller y Nicolau

Law Firm of the Year Andes Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Law Firm of the Year Latin America Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Bond House of the Year Citi

M&A House of the Year BTG Pactual

Equity House of the Year BofA Securities

Investment Bank of the Year Latin America & Loan House of the Year J.P. Morgan

Upcoming award nominations

For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/dealsoftheyear.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on more than 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Media contact: awards@latinfinance.com

