Nonprofit rebrands as Saprea to shine light globally on child sexual abuse

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Younique Foundation, a nonprofit committed to eliminating child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts, announced today it has rebranded under the name "Saprea." Founder and Board Chair Shelaine Maxfield said the nonprofit has accomplished much in its first seven years, including serving 14.2 million people through its in-person and online resources. With this success, she now feels "a moral responsibility" to share Saprea's impact worldwide.

Child sexual abuse worldwide requires us to take a more active role in raising awareness about the issue.

"Although we will have a new brand, our core values and focus will not change," Maxfield told supporters at a public launch today, Feb. 7. "We are pivoting to something greater and are hopeful our new brand will help us reach more survivors, more parents, more partners, and more communities."

One in five children in the U.S. will be sexually abused before they turn 18. Many of these children go on to experience the traumatic effects of this abuse well into adulthood.

"Child sexual abuse itself is horrific and its lasting impacts are typically much greater than most people realize," said Maxfield. "The prevalence of such abuse requires us to take an even more active role in raising awareness about this issue."

Maxfield said Saprea allows the nonprofit to better communicate the breadth and growth of its services (healing, prevention, and awareness), reach new global audiences, and facilitate additional partnerships under one brand.

Saprea currently offers in-person services and online resources for adult female survivors of child sexual abuse. As these services continue to expand and receive additional financial support from donors, they will become accessible for all genders.

Maxfield encourages the public to learn more about Saprea at saprea.org. "We need to start a worldwide movement to reject the assumption that nothing can be done about child sexual abuse," she said. "I personally invite others to join today in this fight – for it truly is a fight to break the epidemic that impacts millions of children around the world. Every child deserves a childhood filled with love, laughter, innocence, safety, and security."

About Saprea [pronounced Sa-pree-a]

Saprea exists to liberate individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts. We provide healing educational retreats in Utah and Georgia, survivor support groups around the world, and online healing resources for adult female survivors. We also provide online prevention resources and community education courses/materials for parents and caregivers to reduce the risk of abuse from occurring. Learn more at saprea.org.

