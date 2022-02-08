PSFE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 7, 2020 to November 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Paysafe, you have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Paysafe securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the PSFE lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/paysafe-limited-f-k-a-foley-trasimene-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?id=23402&from=4.

