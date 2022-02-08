Call for Papers Now Open for the most influential cable industry learning and networking event in the Americas

SCTE® Seeks Innovative Leaders for Cable-Tec Expo® 2022 Call for Papers Now Open for the most influential cable industry learning and networking event in the Americas

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a Cable Labs® subsidiary, opens its call for papers today for Cable-Tec Expo® 2022, which will take place September 19-22 as a hybrid event in Philadelphia, PA. This year's Expo is chaired by Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries.

SCTE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)) (PRNewswire)

This year, the largest learning and networking tradeshow in cable telecommunications and technology in the Americas will be a hybrid event. People from around the globe will reunite in person and online to experience the most compelling technologies that are building the future of connectivity. This year's theme is: "Creating Infinite Possibilities."

In the call for papers that was issued today for Expo's Fall Technical Forum, SCTE is seeking subject matter experts in 13 key categories that explore forward-looking technologies and solutions to help power the industry's 10G platform and move its technical foundation forward.

Three new categories are being introduced this year: Software Development, Automation, and Tooling; DevOps and Agile; and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Additionally, SCTE seeks submissions in the following categories: Wireline Access Network; Wireless Access Network; Converged Networks and Mobility; Security and Privacy; Operational Transformation; Cloud and Virtualization; Energy Management and Sustainability on the Road to 10G; Internet of Things, Home Networking, Smart Cities, and Emerging Services; Video Services; and Workforce Learning & Development.

"Expo 2022 will preview the emerging technologies and applications transforming the industry and reveal what's next in the evolution of broadband," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE. "While we've hosted very successful virtual events the last two years, we are eager to get back together in-person as an industry and move forward with a hybrid approach for 2022, combining the best elements of an on-site experience with compelling streaming content for those attending virtually from all over the world."

The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 Program Committee, co-chaired by Sherita Cesar, of Comcast, and Bill Warta, of Liberty Global, will review all technical abstracts. All abstracts must be submitted for consideration by April 1, 2022. The complete call for papers can be found at expo.scte.org/call-for-papers.

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known around the world for close to four decades as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights. This year Expo will reunite thousands of professionals for 100+ hours of learning, premier thought leaders, and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading edge technology solutions.

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, Expo 2022 will be presented as a hybrid experience in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22 and chaired by industry leaders Comcast President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries. The most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications will be on display as we celebrate collaboration and "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the theme for Expo 2022. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org .

About CableLabs®

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. For more information, visit cablelabs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)