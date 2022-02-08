SWIRL announces Live Shopping integration with Shopify

VADODARA, India, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swirl announces integration with Shopify to enable live commerce. Shopify sellers can now create shoppable videos and use live streaming to boost engagement and increase sales.

With the integration between Swirl and Shopify, sellers will be able to access all the benefits of video commerce that come with the platform while retaining complete control of their database, their payment gateway, and the customer experience.

Swirl for Shopify sellers



Shopify sellers can create immersive short videos, share with customers with a single link, and build a collection of shoppable content and video catalogues on their own storefronts. They can also engage with customers Live and answer questions and collect first party customer data and personal information through their Lead Capture tool.

Sellers will also get moderation features, real-time analytics and business intelligence on the performance of their video content and on the customer behaviour. Sellers retain control of their payment gateways, but with shoppable Swirl videos, their path-to-purchase is reduced significantly.

This integration comes with the following functions baked in:

White label URL

Carousel-style shoppable videos on any webpage

In-Video Add-to-Cart & Checkout

RSVP and calendar sync with reminders

Lead capture with authentication

Moderator Account

UTM parameter integration

Facebook/Google pixel integration

Branded video player design

The future of livestream shopping is here



The graph for livestream shopping has been soaring in countries like China over the last few years. According to a Forbes report, the Chinese eCommerce market is at $305 billion in 2021. In the United States it is $25Bn and along with-it other countries like India , Philippines , Thailand , Indonesia , and Vietnam are showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.4%.

"Post pandemic, The world has shown a great affinity to video shopping and eCommerce and with the roll out of 5G globally, retail and D2C brands are realizing the power of creating immersive phygital experiences on their own web assets that bridges the online-offline gap and reduces path-to-purchase" - Kaizad Hansotia , Founder & CEO SWIRL

Swirl and Shopify – a partnership built to last



With the integration of Swirl, Shopify merchants receive a full-stack live commerce solution that they can plug and play, with no need for tech investment or training. They can choose from one-to-many and one-to-one live shopping, and short shoppable videos.

View original content:

SOURCE Swirl