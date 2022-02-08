Unleashed Brands CEO Michael Browning Elected to International Franchise Association Board of Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) has announced the election of Michael Browning, the CEO and Founder of Unleashed Brands to serve on its Board of Directors. Unleashed Brands is a growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym and Premier Martial Arts. Together, the brands have more than 1,300 franchises worldwide, with plans to add 275 new franchises in 2022 to help kids learn, play and grow.

Browning will join nine other new directors, representing both franchisees and franchisors from a variety of industries and roles across the business model, adding a wealth of experience to the recently expanded IFA Board. IFA is the franchising sector's only global trade association. Browning joined the IFA Board of Directors effective February 1, 2022 for a three-year term.

The honor comes as Unleashed Brands continues to lead within the child-focused franchise space, creating opportunities for small business owners to "own" the market in a local community and impact kids by operating multiple businesses serving families. The brands are backed by a management team with more than 50 years of combined consumer industry experience.

"I am honored to serve in this position alongside so many esteemed board members in the franchise space," said Browning. "What's exciting to me is this chance to be a true advocate of the franchise model and the opportunity it creates in local economies for franchisees. Being on the IFA board validates our mission and the investment Unleashed Brands has for franchise owners within our system."

Already this year, Unleashed Brands is seeing growth with franchisees between brands of the portfolio companies. To date, 18 Urban Air franchisees have invested into adding Snapology classrooms inside their adventure park locations. In January, a longtime Urban Air franchisee also debuted The Little Gym in his community. Several franchisees within The Little Gym system have also signed on to open Urban Air and Snapology businesses in their markets. Additionally, Unleashed Brands is debuting co-branded stores within the portfolio brands this year.

"We're seeing significant demand with franchisees of one Unleashed Brand who want to invest in another and we're expecting this number to grow materially as we progress into 2022," added Browning. "The franchise model works and has only been strengthened with our economy in the last several years."

"The 2022 class of IFA Board members will bring new and diverse perspectives at a pivotal time for our members," said IFA President and CEO Matt Haller. "Companies and their franchisees in the restaurant, hospitality, retail and service sectors increasingly rely upon IFA to protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model, which is the foundation of their business. The IFA Board plays an integral role in the success of our organization and serves as a voice for the franchising community. We welcome this new group and the unique contributions they bring to the table."

Unleashed Brands is a parent company of growth-oriented brands geared at furthering child and adolescent development in three core areas – Learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), Playing (Celebrating, Escaping, and Connecting) and Growing (Music & Arts, Martial Arts, Swimming, Sports). Unleashed Brands was born out of the proven expertise and existing infrastructure of Urban Air, a family entertainment industry leader. They acquired Snapology, the premier franchise brand offering STEAM programs for kids, The Little Gym, the world's premier enrichment and physical development and Premier Martial Arts, which specializes in teaching karate, krav maga and kickboxing for children and adults.

