Clean Eatz Set to Kick Off 2022 "We Change Livez" Challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz , a health-focused restaurant franchise brand, is gearing up to bring back its We Change Livez Challenge for 2022. The challenge, which has gained national notoriety and participation over the past several years, is an opportunity for Clean Eatz fanatics to show how the company's unique nutrition-inspired, chef-prepared menu items have positively impacted their health and wellbeing. And in return for their devotion to personal wellness and shared stories of change, all participants are then entered to win a variety of possible awards and prizes. All that's needed to be considered is a public Instagram account and a commitment to making a life changing decision.

Clean Eatz offers meals that perfectly balance protein, carb and fat intake, allowing customers to eat confidently, knowing that each bite is helping them meet their health and fitness goals - at an affordable price, no less. All meals are dietician approved and can be customized to fit any dietary restriction or preference, including keto, gluten-free and high-protein. A level of quality and variety that's proven key in helping families and individuals to stick to and enjoy their path to improved fitness and health.

During the nine-week challenge, which begins on March 1st and runs through May 5th, participants may choose to follow one of four customized workout programs to help amplify their results. These include programs catering to athletic training, strength training, workouts on the go, and 30-Minute workout quick-hits. For guidance, participants can download e-books for each program from the Clean Eatz website, which include exercise videos and helpful nutrition tips. The only rule being that participants must share their journey on Instagram using the hashtag #wechangelivez, so that the Clean Eatz community can follow along from start to finish.

As the We Change Livez Challenge enters its fourth year, the franchise hopes to get more people involved than ever before with a new twist. For 2022, the stakes and scope of the challenge are being raised. All 70 Clean Eatz Café locations will choose an individual winner to be awarded three months of free meals, plus an assortment of retail merchandise. Each winner will then be entered for the grand prize of $25,000, one year of free Clean Eatz meals and a photoshoot for the franchise's 2023 campaign.

The grand prize also includes a trip to the annual Clean Eatz convention, where the winning participant will experience the culture of the brand firsthand by meeting franchisees from all over the country. They'll also receive a special honor for their achievement during an award ceremony at the banquet.

Although not all contestants can take home a prize, the Clean Eatz team is devoted to supporting the continuation of every individual's wellness journey. The challenge is exactly what it sounds like – a challenge. It's an event intended to motivate and sustain significant shifts in one's nutrition and health outlook. Those who take on the challenge will have the support and guidance of the Clean Eatz team to help them along the way - even after the challenge is over.

"Win or lose, Clean Eatz is a family. We love to see everyone's own version of success brought out through this challenge," said Don Varady, Co-Founder of Clean Eatz. "Changing your life is one of the most difficult undertakings an individual can experience, and continuing to practice and enact those changes after-the-fact can be even harder. Every year, we are blown away by the healthy lifestyle habits that are taken on as a result of this challenge, and we can't wait to see what participants accomplish this year."

Online registration begins February 1st and will continue until the official start of the challenge, affording interested Clean Eatz customers, new and old, a full month to reach out to the Clean Eatz team with any questions they may have. And plenty of time to prepare themselves for the challenging, and forever rewarding months that lay ahead.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections.

