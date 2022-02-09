Matrix Video Communications Corp. (MVCC) Signs with LiveU to offer Live Video Solutions to the Canadian Market

Full-service AV and Broadcast Systems Integrator targets corporate and enterprise in Canada

CALGARY, AB and HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the leader in live video and remote production solutions, and Matrix Video Communications Corp. (MVCC), Calgary-based media production and audiovisual solutions corporation, have partnered to increase the accessibility of high-quality live video technology in Canada. With a massive imprint across the country, MVCC will drive sales and marketing opportunities to promote LiveU's extensive portfolio of complete live production offerings.

As the inventor and innovator of cellular bonding, LiveU enables live transmission and distribution from anywhere at any time for live newsgathering, sports production, and enhanced business communication across multiple locations. From point-to-point broadcasts to multi-camera live remote production, LiveU provides high-quality, reliable feeds that support ultra-low latency, giving Matrix customers best-in-class technology, workflow flexibility, and scalable IP bonded solutions.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MVCC," said Mark Moore, LiveU's Country Manager for Canada. "MVCC's national scale and ability to stay on the cusp of technology in the broadcast and enterprise AV markets make them the perfect partner for LiveU. The partnership will allow businesses of all sizes in the greater Canada area to access LiveU's suite of products, services, and solutions for their live streaming needs."

MVCC is a full spectrum consultation and design services corporation, that supplies training, programming, installation, and maintenance to leading infrastructure all over the nation. MVCC currently has 10 offices in Canada with a highly trained staff to provide project-based services and audiovisual support to a wide variety of marketplaces.

"At MVCC, we carefully select the products and services we stand behind, and we feel LiveU augments our client offerings. We are very excited to add LiveU's solutions to our portfolio of products," said Dave Campbell, Matrix's Executive Vice President.

MVCC understands that live video is a necessary part of the AV infrastructure as businesses need to communicate internally and externally during the global pandemic. The organization has been working tirelessly to create innovative solutions and strategies for people in offices to work efficiently and without barriers. Their operational motto, "Techs Without Borders" encompasses their relentless dedication to their customers to provide white-glove service regardless of location due to the accessibility of their multiple locations.

For more information about Matrix Video Communications Corp., visit https://www.mvcc.ca/.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and our next-gen cloud-based IP management and distribution platform. With over 4,500 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Matrix Video Communications Corp.

Matrix Video Communications Corp. (MVCC) is a Canadian audiovisual and media production solutions company that was first established in 1994. We provide consultation and design as well as installation, programming, training, and everything in between for a variety of audiovisual and media production solutions in different areas, such as healthcare, government, education, corporate, etc. Our audiovisual solutions include videoconferencing systems, digital signage solutions, video walls, split–meeting room configurations, and more. Visit our projects page to find examples of our specific audiovisual installations.

