Telemis makes further enhancements to its flagship PACS/MACS software platform

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemis, the medical imaging, archiving and transmission specialist, has just released a new version of its widely-used Telemis-Medical software solution. Telemis-Medical 4.96 benefits for various items of additional functionality and innovations that are unique to the market.

Via a ground-breaking new tool that has been incorporated into Telemis-Medical 4.96, medical staff will be able to accurately determine the volume of nodules present on lung surfaces. This will allow them to gain an understanding of how these nodules are evolving over time. The nodule volume can be automatically calculated, then visualized via either multi-planar reconstruction (MPR) or volume rendering technique (VRT). Estimates can be made as to the volume doubling time (VDT) of these nodules - which proves to be an important parameter when screening for lung cancer.

There have been significant improvements made to the previewer feature too. These include making it more intuitive to use, augmenting the filtering of certain modalities and offering a greater breadth of options in relation to minimization/restitution. Modification to the labelling structure will lead to better filmer searchability, with each filmer now clearly displaying both the date of acquisition and the age of images.

Telemis has also upgraded its web-based imaging portal in order to facilitate the sharing of medical imaging data between doctors. The latest version of TM-Publisher Web includes a new DICOM format diagnostic quality viewer with a graphic user interface that is more straightforward to utilize. The portal is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android and iOS operating systems. It can also now be integrated with national authentication platforms for heightened security.

In addition to all this, the company has announced an update of its TM-Microscopy solution that can fully manage all image formats produced by both Hamamatsu and 3DHistec scanners. The worklist management capabilities that have been integrated will help to optimize clinical routines and boost efficiency levels. There is scope for clinicians to label interesting cases (so that opinions can be sought from colleagues), along with an integrated web interface for more comprehensive case reporting.

As Stephane Ketelaer, CEO and co-founder of Telemis, states: "The prevalence of our image management and archiving software throughout the medical sector continues to gain further momentum. With these new enhancements to our most popular packages, we can better support medical professionals who are currently under unprecedented degrees of pressure. Our next generation software solutions will provide them with greater insight, while also making them more effective and better able to deal with their workloads."

