Urban Air Adventure Park to Debut in Los Angeles Market this Summer, Pushes Expansion throughout Southern California and Statewide World's Largest Indoor Adventure Park Operator Plans to Open 30 New Parks in California in the Next 3 Years

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world that is part of the children's franchise growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, announced today a significant expansion initiative across the state of California, today. With locations already open in Sacramento and Hanford, a newly signed franchise agreement will develop the brand in Los Angeles area for the first time with the debut in Fullerton, planned for this summer. Additionally, a new park is in development in Fremont.

Local entrepreneur Parag Laddha will help accelerate growth in Southern California. He immigrated from India to the United States in 2000 after completing his engineering degree. He worked for 14 years for Mars Inc. and currently operates his own supply chain consulting company. Laddha also owns and manages eight franchised childcare centers with The Learning Experience. Construction on Laddha's park in Fullerton is expected to begin in February at 1515 S. Harbor Blvd, Unit 10, Fullerton, CA.

"This will be a unique destination for celebrating kids' special moments, and we aim to be the first choice for birthday parties and family entertainment destinations in the area," said Laddha. "I'm very excited about the opportunity to serve the community of Southern California by providing excellent customer service and memorable attractions to kids and families with Urban Air."

As part of expansion efforts throughout the West Coast, Urban Air is forecasting 30 new franchise agreements in California over the next three years. The regional expansion comes on the heels of a record 2021 that saw systemwide revenue reach $440 million with 63 franchise agreements signed and three new parks opening across the U.S.

"We enjoyed a record-breaking year in terms of industry-leading growth and profitability, and we're thrilled to continue our expansion strategy in markets where we see the most opportunity," said Jay Thomas, CEO of Urban Air Adventure Park. "The state of California represents a very important region for us considering demographic makeup, market gaps, and available real estate opportunities."

Urban Air is seeking new franchisees within Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Orange County, Bakersfield, Fresno, Oxnard, Riverside, Moreno Valley, San Bernardino, Temecula, Victorville, San Jose, Modesto, and Stockton.

Urban Air's total number of open parks now stands at 153, and the recently secured franchise agreements bring the brand's total number of locations in development to 112, dozens of which are expected to open in 2022. Company executives expect the demand for family entertainment services like that which Urban Air offers will continue to boom in the coming year as families look to resume a sense of normalcy and seek fun, enriching experiences for their kids to learn, play and grow.

In July 2021, the team behind Urban Air announced the formation of Unleashed Brands, a new global growth-focused platform that aims to curate and expand a portfolio of brands to provide safe, fun, and enriching environments that help kids learn, play, and grow. Ranked No. 46 overall and No. 1 among entertainment franchises on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list, Urban Air continues to solidify itself as the first and leading indoor family adventure park franchise in the United States.

To continue this momentum, Urban Air is currently seeking driven leaders that are looking for a higher purpose than just profits and are motivated to engage in their local community through social interactions, exercise, and elevated play for each kid that walks through their doors. With 50 percent of franchisees operating fully remotely, Urban Air offers a partnership flexible to the franchisee's preferences including many facets of support to build better experiences and ultimately grow.

