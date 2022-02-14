Energy Alert
InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Toilet for Outdoor Enthusiasts (AVZ-1760)

Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a private and sanitary toilet that can be used when camping or fishing," said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., "so I invented the LIL JOHN. My design eliminates the need to squat over a hole or wait to find public facilities."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides a portable toilet for use in remote locations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find a public restroom or relieve oneself outdoors. As a result, it enhances comfort, privacy and sanitation and it could help to prevent embarrassment. The invention features a portable design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, laborers, military and disaster relief agencies.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-1760, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-toilet-for-outdoor-enthusiasts-avz-1760-301481033.html

SOURCE InventHelp

