Goldman Sachs Appoints AlphaSense as the Exclusive Distributor of its Aftermarket Research

Groundbreaking partnership marks the first time Goldman Sachs aftermarket research is distributed through a third party, delivering GS research to multiple end markets through the AlphaSense platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Goldman Sachs, enabling its aftermarket research to be exclusively available on the AlphaSense platform, through its Wall Street Insights ® (WSI) research collection.

"We're excited to partner with AlphaSense on expanding access to insights from our global research team," said Jim Covello , head of Global Equity Research, Global Investment Research Division at Goldman Sachs.

Through this partnership, research from Goldman Sachs' Global Investment Research (GIR) division will reach AlphaSense's large and expanding customer base, which includes the majority of S&P 500 companies, most of the largest global banks and professional services firms, all of the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology. The agreement will further AlphaSense's leadership in the market intelligence space, with recent growth driven by broad adoption in the corporate market, alongside continued penetration across financial and professional services.

The GIR division at Goldman Sachs provides original insights and analysis on the economy, markets, and industries as well as fundamental research on over 3,000 companies worldwide. The GIR team comprises over 1,000 research professionals around the world.

"We are thrilled to add Goldman Sachs research to our Wall Street Insights offering and are honored to be selected as the first-ever distributor of its aftermarket research," said Jack Kokko, CEO of AlphaSense. "This will be a tremendous enhancement for our customers and their decision-making, providing invaluable market intelligence that isn't available anywhere else."

AlphaSense's WSI offering allows companies across all industry verticals to tap into the deep expertise of premier equity research from Wall Street's top analyst teams—including, among others, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Bank of America, Barclays, UBS, Credit Suisse, and now Goldman Sachs. WSI is a core offering within the AlphaSense platform, which applies AI search technology to an extensive universe of public and private content, which now includes Goldman Sachs research, enabling business professionals to uncover valuable insights and make smarter decisions with confidence and speed.

Traditionally, equity research has primarily served fund managers who leverage it in making investment decisions in real time as new information becomes available. Aftermarket research was created as a solution to serve the needs of other major markets—such as knowledge workers within corporations, investment bankers, and professional services firms—that can benefit from accessing research.

The addition of Goldman Sachs research to WSI follows AlphaSense's other significant milestones in 2021, including the October acquisition of Stream by Mosaic , a provider of groundbreaking library of expert interview transcripts, as well as a $180 million Series C financing round in September led by marquee investors, including Viking Global Investors and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including company filings, event transcripts, news, trade journals, and equity research. Our platform is trusted by over 2,000 enterprise customers, including a majority of the S&P 500. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 500 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

About Goldman Sachs [Global Investment Research]

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Media Contact

Esther Chung

AlphaSense

Email: media@alpha-sense.com

Phone: +1(213) 500-9928

