Ontario International Airport traffic more than doubled in January; passenger volume at 86% of pre-pandemic level

Ontario International Airport traffic more than doubled in January; passenger volume at 86% of pre-pandemic level Air freight growth was strong at 13% over January 2019

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) passenger volume grew by 123% in January compared with the same month last year, providing officials a sense of optimism for air travel in 2022. The total number of air travelers – 339,736 – was almost 86% of the pre-pandemic level in January 2019.

January was another busy month at Ontario International Airport. (PRNewswire)

Domestic passengers totaled 323,251, while the number of international travelers grew to 16,485, increases of 122% and 154%, respectively.

"Ontario International remains an appealing airport for airlines and air travelers while being a leader among California airports in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jim W. Bowman, Ontario City Council member and Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Commissioner. "The Board of Airport Commissioners is optimistic about the airport's outlook for the coming months based on current airline schedules and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in many regions of the country."

Passenger Totals January 2022 January 2021 Change Domestic 323,251 145,385 122.34% International 16,485 6,475 154.59% Total 339,736 151,860 123.72%

Passenger Totals January 2022 January 2019 Change Domestic 323,251 369,277 -12.46% International 16,485 26,929 -38.78% Total 339,736 396,206 -14.25%

Bowman also expressed confidence in ONT's role as a leading Southern California destination for air freight, which grew 13% in January compared with January 2019.

"Ontario International's location proximate to the nation's largest seaport complex, freeways, rail lines and major warehouse complexes, not to mention its spacious and modern facilities, makes it an ideal hub for our shipping partners," Bowman said.

Air cargo totaled more than 68,585 tons in January, a decrease of 7% compared to January a year ago.

Air cargo (tonnage) January 2022 January 2021 Change Freight 64,056 70,547 -9.20% Mail 4,529 3,225 40.45% Total 68,585 73,772 -7.03%

Air cargo (tonnage) January 2022 January 2019 Change Freight 64,056 58,246 9.97% Mail 4,529 2,286 98.11% Total 68,585 60,532 13.30%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA

he OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ontario International Airport