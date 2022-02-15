RENOWNED PHYSICIAN AND BEST-SELLING AUTHOR, DR. RICHARD HOROWITZ, TO RELEASE ECO-THRILLER Starseed R/Evolution

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the mind of acclaimed physician and author, Dr. Richard Horowitz, MD comes a new novel: Starseed R/evolution: The Awakening. A pivot from his previous NYT Science Bestseller and national bestseller, this eco-thriller is a startling glance into our future as a society. Dr. Horowitz pens a story that is part thriller, part scathing social commentary, but most importantly an urgent warning of the impending climate crisis our planet faces, including real-world scientific and cultural solutions.

Starseed R/evolution: Available now for preorder! (PRNewswire)

Dr. Richard Horowitz, MD is a board-certified internist with 30+ years of experience treating over 13,000 patients for tick-borne disorders and complex autoimmune conditions. He is the author of two national best-selling books on Lyme disease (Why Can't I Get Better? St Martin's Press, 2013, NY Times Best Seller; How Can I Get Better? St Martin's Press, 2017, National Bestseller). After years of treating complex patients, Dr. Horowitz felt called to treat a newer, and much larger patient: Mother Earth.

Dr. Horowitz explains, "Without any radical change in how we live, there will only be more flooding, fires, earthquakes, hurricanes, epidemics of vector-borne diseases, and pandemics. I hope this novel "awakens" individuals to the truth of climate change, the truth of scientific solutions, the truth of how we can work effectively to create r/evolution and make our world a safer and healthier place to live". A recent study found that nearly 60% of young people report feeling very or extremely worried about the future of the planet. Starseed R/evolution: The Awakening aims to assuage this "climate grief" by giving the younger generation concrete solutions to combat the impending climate crisis.

Over the past several years, Dr. Horowitz has worked with the Health and Human Services (HHS) on the tick-borne disease crisis. In that regard, Dr. Horowitz has worked directly with the CDC, NIH, FDA, and DoD as a member of the HHS Tick-borne Disease Working Group and Co-chair of the HHS Other Tick-borne Diseases and Co-infections subcommittee. He has also worked on finding solutions for COVID-19, and has published several scientific articles in the medical literature on the diagnosis and treatment that are undergoing a randomized, clinical trial at The University of California Irvine (UCI.)

His upcoming novel is a must-read for sci-fi and eco-thriller enthusiasts, fans of social commentary, those looking for a laugh in dark times, and spiritual seekers (new and experienced). More than that, Starseed R/evolution is for those of us who are passionate about creating a better world for our children, our children's children, and all future generations to come.

Starseed R/evolution: The Awakening will be released on March 1st, and is available for preorder now in hardcover and Kindle on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. For any further inquiries, speaking opportunities or media opportunities, please contact Alex Moresco at alex@amorescopr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Richard Horowitz, MD