Borr Drilling Limited - Q4 2021 Presentation

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's fourth quarter 2021 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on February 16, 2022.

Please note corrected timing above from initial invitation.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 824109

b) Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 824109

United Kingdom 020 3936 2999

United States 1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3508026/98b9cbdb4588ad38.pdf Q4 2021 Presentation

View original content:

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited