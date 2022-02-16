Broward County Library Director's Book Club Names Six Selections for 2022

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs has announced six selections for her popular, interactive Director's Book Club discussions that take place online and in-person at various libraries.

"Each book is exciting and engrossing, with strong, powerful women driving their own story," says Grubbs. "I hope readers share my sense of adventure and my delight in these stellar titles."

All of the 2022 Director's Book Club selections are true stories, with the exception of Circe, which is fiction based on a Greek myth.

They cover a wide range of personalities and destinations. Geographically, they range from the Appalachian Mountains to Chinatown, to the Mississippi Delta...darting back in time to voyage from ancient Greece to Graceland, ending in Maine.

All titles are available at Broward County Library, some in multiple formats, including print, eAudiobook or eBook. Participation is free. Registration is requested.

2022 Director's Book Club Titles

Director's Book Club Dates

Title: Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail by Ben Montgomery

Title: The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui

About Broward County Libraries

