Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG) Promotes Ketan Desai to Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry, has promoted Ketan Desai to Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. Desai joined PAG in 2005 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of Sales and Marketing, and most recently Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"During his time with PAG, Ketan's contributions have been invaluable to driving growth and consistently delivering results because he leads by example with his "customer first" mentality. His passion, enthusiasm, customer insight, leadership, and focus on making PAG a better company, have had a profound and positive effect on the company.

Additionally, he has been instrumental in deploying key strategic sales initiatives and enhancing our customer experience. Ketan is a valuable member of the executive team, and I look forward to reaching new levels of success and growth with him in his new role," said David Mast, President & CEO of PAG.

"I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams throughout the organization," said Desai. "High-performing people are core to our DNA and critical to ensuring we continuously deliver the best-in-class customer experience. As we continue to execute our growth strategies, both organically and through acquisition, I remain focused and committed to enhancing our industry leading customer experience by providing additional value-added services for our customers."

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industry worldwide. With 16 Repair Stations, and over 650,000 square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG uses its twenty-two distinct business units and customer-focused business model to serve aviation customers through two business functions – Aviation Supply Chain – and its trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®) Services. PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG subsidiaries have MRO and manufacturing capabilities on over 150,000 products in four vertical categories – Avionics, Components, Engines and Manufacturing/Sub Assembly/DER (www.precisionaviationgroup.com).

