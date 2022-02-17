Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Teams Up with the National Fitness Campaign, Bringing Outdoor Fitness Courts to Texas Application now open for Texas organizations to apply for funding

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX), and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are increasing access to fitness sites and reducing barriers to physical and mental health by collaborating to bring free, outdoor fitness centers to communities across Texas.

BCBSTX is contributing $475,000 in grants to help fund 20 new Fitness Courts® across the state. The sites will begin construction as early as summer 2022 with the goal of being available for use in fall 2022.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is thrilled to collaborate with the National Fitness Campaign to bring free and accessible outdoor physical fitness sites to communities across Texas," said Sheena Payne, Director of Community Affairs, BCBSTX. "This sponsorship builds on our longstanding commitment to address prominent health care issues in order to positively impact the well-being of all Texans and provide pathways to improved health outcomes."

NFC's outdoor Fitness Courts® are built to deliver seven-minute bodyweight workouts for people of all ages and ability levels. NFC also hosts outdoor workout classes in person in addition to providing free digital classes through the Fitness Court® app. The Fitness Courts will be constructed in public areas where residents can easily access them.

"The National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome BCBSTX as a collaborator across Texas," said Mitch Menaged, Founder of the NFC. "This program will deliver tremendous resources to contribute to the important mission of improving health outcomes as the network of hundreds of Fitness Courts® grows across the state. We look forward to working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to make this campaign a great success."

Municipalities, schools and other organizations in Texas can apply for grant funding through NFC to assist in constructing a Fitness Court®. NFC works with grant recipients to assist in planning, funding and launching their Fitness Court®. Grant applications are currently being accepted. To learn more about funding, visit: https://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/texas

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About NFC

National Fitness Campaign (NFC) is a wellness consulting firm – founded in San Francisco, California in 1979 – that offers grant funding, project management and master planning services to cities, schools and sponsors to build healthy communities. The Fitness Court® is a scientifically designed 7-minute workout system, created by NFC to be the world's best outdoor gym. NFC's mission is to build healthy communities by building an outdoor Fitness Court® within a 10-minute bike ride of every American. Learn more about NFC at www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com.

