Daniel E. Weiss, Esq., CPA Joins Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC as Of Counsel

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is pleased to welcome Daniel E. Weiss, Esq., CPA as Of Counsel to the firm. The Miami-based attorney joins FRB's Emerging Technologies Practice Group to further expand the firm's service offerings.

Daniel E. Weiss, Esq., CPA (PRNewswire)

Danny advises and counsels businesses and entrepreneurs of diverse industries from inception through all stages of their life cycle, including contract negotiation, business formation, intellectual property protection, strategic transactions, and the many related legal issues that can arise at any stage. In addition to his general corporate practice, Danny works with a number of NFT, Web3, and blockchain based businesses on various contractual, regulatory, and IP issues.

"We are thrilled to make such a tremendous addition as Danny to our Emerging Technologies Practice Group," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said. "Danny's deep and broad corporate experience and passion for all things Web3 makes him a truly critical team member."

Prior to joining FRB, Danny served as General Counsel for a nation-wide mobility provider. In addition to being a licensed attorney, he is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Realtor.

"Having known Danny for over a decade I am thrilled to now be working alongside of him," FRB Partner and Co-Chair of Emerging Technologies Moish Peltz said. "He has already proven to be an outstanding contributor to our growing Emerging Technologies team."

The continued growth of FRB's Emerging Technologies Practice Group comes after the firm established the first blockchain-based metaverse law firm in August.

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is a full-service law firm that combines the deep knowledge and expertise of attorneys who proudly advise businesses and individuals working in cryptocurrency and NFTs. FRB also accepts payments in cryptocurrency.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve their goals.

For more information, please email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler at awinckler@frblaw.com.

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC website: https://frblaw.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC