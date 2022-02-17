FROST BANK AGAIN RECEIVES HIGH NUMBER OF GREENWICH EXCELLENCE AND BEST BRAND AWARDS

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost Bank, one of the largest banks based in Texas, received 32 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards – the highest amount received nationwide for the sixth consecutive year – for providing superior service, advice and performance to small-business and middle-market banking clients.

Frost Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Frost) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

As in previous years, Frost was the only Texas-based bank to receive national recognition for "Overall Satisfaction" and "Likelihood to Recommend" in both the middle-market and small-business banking categories.

This is the 17th consecutive year that Frost has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich, the leading research-based consulting firm serving the financial services industry. The 32 awards Frost received were evenly split between the middle-market segment and the small-business segment.

"I could not be prouder of our team for the work that they do every day taking care of customers," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "We say often that we aren't in business to win awards, but I'm glad that our team's hard work has been recognized at such a high level for so many years. It shows that when you combine our core values of integrity, caring and excellence with our value proposition and our top-quality customer service, you can do great things."

Frost received Greenwich Awards in Small Business Banking for:

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand – Trust

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationship

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Overall Satisfaction – National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Industry Understanding – National

Cash Management – Customer Service – National

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation – National

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – National

Cash Management – Product Capabilities – National

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Likelihood to Recommend – West Region

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West Region

Frost received Greenwich Awards in Middle Market Banking for:

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand – Trust

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationship

Overall Satisfaction – National

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Industry Understanding – National

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – National

Cash Management – Customer Service – National

Cash Management – Product Capabilities – National

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation – National

Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Likelihood to Recommend – West Region

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West Region

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Coalition Greenwich based the awards on nearly 23,000 interviews with executives across the country.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $50.9 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2021. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

For more information:

Bill Day

210-220-5427 office

210-288-5498 mobile

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frost Bank