A Nextaff multi-territory developer seeks Partners to help open locations in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 35 offices across the US and counting, industry leading staffing franchisor Nextaff is growing at a rapid pace. Florida remains the focus of one of the brand's largest multi-territory developers and the Tampa area is high on his list for immediate expansion.

(PRNewswire)

Nextaff provides healthcare talent such as RN, LPN and CNAs to facilities needing to supplement their internal teams. Serial entrepreneur John Snellings recently opened healthcare offices under the brand in Orlando and Sarasota. Now he is shifting his focus to finding onsite Partners to develop and grow offices in Tampa, Jacksonville, Delray Beach, and in the East Central Florida coastal region.

"I feel our development model combined with Nextaff is among the best opportunities in the staffing market today," said Snellings. "While I don't personally have time to open and run offices, I'm looking to partner with those that dream of co-owning and building their own staffing companies."

Snellings and his business partner John Smith are looking for what they call business "drivers" that will launch and lead the growth in target cities around the US. Because both remain involved in the over 20 successful businesses that they have developed during their careers, their Nextaff expansion depends upon finding great partners to effectively run the new companies. Aside from Nextaff, the two continue to enjoy success in recruiting with their IT firm PeerSource. Providing nationwide technology talent since 2011, PeerSource has been recognized the last five consecutive years as a member of the prestigious Inc. 5000 fastest growing private company list.

"America needs more entrepreneurs. One of our goals is to continue to identify, help fund, and partner with would be business owners as our equity partners in the Nextaff expansion. We feel, and the results thus far show, that the model will fuel hypergrowth over the next 10 years," said Snellings.

For those interested in hearing more about this partnership, please contact John Snellings at jsnellings@nextaff.com.

About

Nextaff helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality healthcare talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each Nextaff office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees.

For more information about Nextaff, visit https://www.nextaff.com/.

Media Contact: John Snellings, jsnellings@nextaff.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nextaff