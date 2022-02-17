NFP and Darren Clarke, International Golf Champion, Agree to Multi-Year Sponsorship

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP , a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, today announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with golf star Darren Clarke. Clarke is a three-time champion on the PGA Tour and 14-time winner on the European Tour, and has three PGA Tour Champions wins, where he now plays full time. His major championship victory came at the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St George's Golf Club.

"We're thrilled to welcome Darren to the NFP family and continue building a sponsorship program that reflects our values," said Eric Boester, NFP's CMO. "Darren's character, global recognition and work to improve communities make him an ideal partner, and we look forward to working together to increase our impact in key areas."

As part of the sponsorship, Clarke will wear the NFP logo on his left collar and participate in NFP events in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. Clarke and NFP will also explore opportunities to collaborate on initiatives through the Darren Clarke Foundation, which brings the game of golf to young people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play. For more information, please visit http://www.darrenclarke.golf/.

"I am delighted to join the NFP family," said Clarke. "It is a privilege to represent NFP on the PGA Tour Champions and throughout the world. I'm looking forward to working with NFP on joint initiatives that align with our shared priorities and have a meaningful impact on people."

In partnering with NFP, Clarke joins a sponsorship portfolio that also includes golf great Jim Furyk, two Major League Soccer clubs (Austin FC and MLS Cup champion New York City FC), and Chelsea Piers, the operator of world-class sports and entertainment facilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Connecticut.

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions.

