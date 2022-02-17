Silver Oak Securities Champions Independence with a Full-Court Recruiting Press Powered by Robust Tech Resources and a Transformative Advisor-First Culture

A premier destination for financial professionals seeking independence from institutional brokerages, Silver Oak steps on the gas to stand out and attract top talent.

JACKSON, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Oak Securities, Inc , a leading Hybrid RIA championing the spirit of the independent advisor by marrying the autonomy and individuality smaller firms embrace with the back-office power and support typically reserved for large broker-dealer institutions, is driving a recruiting blitz to attract and serve top advisory talent. Silver Oak's investment in new technology, marketing capabilities and compliance resources drew in six new financial professionals in Q4 2021 to their rapidly growing organization, which already supports 157 financial professionals across 140 locations.

"Today's financial professional doesn't want to be a voiceless number in a behemoth organization that can't or won't entertain new, innovative ways of doing business," explained Billy Hopkins, President and CEO of Silver Oak Securities. "We're creating an environment that encourages individuality and independence, welcomes disruptive thinking and empowers financial professionals to regain control of the way they serve their clients. 'Can't' isn't part of the Silver Oak culture."

As the industry's evolution continues, accelerated by the pandemic, financial professionals are increasingly cognizant of the need to embrace change and the advantages of working at a firm that allows them to do so without sacrificing the structure and support that characterize traditional broker-dealers.

Creating a Transformative Experience

In Q4 2021, Silver Oak welcomed six new financial professionals across five states.

Dave Feltz and Brian Hosan joined from Ledge Rock Advisors, LLC–a Securities America firm. As the majority of their business focuses on advisory services, Feltz and Hosan found a true support system in Silver Oak, allowing them to provide a transformative client experience.

"Silver Oak sees individuality as a competitive advantage, not a drawback," shared Feltz. "We were drawn to Silver Oak not only because of its superior technology and institutional custodians, but because Silver Oak gave us a home away from the mega-sized broker dealers while still providing the support we need to focus on creating an incredible experience for our clients."

Larry Prislovsky, of Securities America in Knoxville, Mike Sullivan of Securities America in Ohio, and Patrick Horwitz of Securities America in Indiana, have also joined Silver Oak. Also new to Silver Oak is J. Chris Cogswell from Chancery Financial Advisors of Portfolio Resources Advisor Group. Cogswell sought a firm where streamlined compliance support and an investment in best-in-class technology were major priorities.

Silver Oak's continued investment in cutting-edge technology plays a large role in the firm's ability to support its financial professionals' growth and deliver the elevated experience that drew them to the organization – but you won't hear Silver Oak leadership pat themselves on the back for it.

"Ultimately, we don't want our financial professionals to even have to think about their technology," Hopkins said. "We just want it to work, seamlessly, so they can run a more efficient, differentiated business that's focused entirely on creating an incredible client experience."

Alleviating Organizational Pain Points with Fully-Integrated, Centralized Technology

To help financial professionals address their top challenges, Silver Oak is concentrating its efforts on building technology that supports them in unique ways.

Silver Oak's technology platform, AdvisorHub, simplifies traditionally cumbersome business processing and documentation tasks with a centralized location for account opening, record keeping and compliance needs.

A critical component of Silver Oak's AdvisorHub is AdvisorFX, a marketplace for third-party investment models that allows financial professionals to connect more cost-effectively with a select group of diversified managers and strategists. The advisor-informed marketplace is fully integrated into Silver Oak's ecosystem.

"Financial professionals have a tremendous gift. They are literally in the business of helping people achieve their dreams," said Hopkins. "We want to cultivate financial professionals' excitement for serving their clients by providing them with the technology and support they need to grow, the freedom they need to remain fully in control of their own businesses, and the voice they need to help shape the future of Silver Oak."

About Silver Oak Securities, Inc.

Silver Oak Securities, Inc. is an independent, full-service Broker Dealer and SEC Registered Investment Advisor focused on serving the needs of independent wealth advisors who foster strong, trusted relationships with their clients. The firm is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investors Protection Corporation. Founded in 1999 by Principals with deep investment management and compliance experience spanning 40 years, Silver Oak is based in the heart of the southern U.S. Corporate headquarters are located in Jackson, TN, between Nashville and Memphis. Learn more at www.SilverOakSecurities.com .

