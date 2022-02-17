Venture capital-backed GovTech company, Thentia Cloud, hires Chris Woodill as VP, Operations

Woodill to lead operations and new implementation strategy for Thentia's enterprise client portfolio

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a global leader in GovTech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and backed by venture capital investors BDC Capital and Spring Mountain Capital, is pleased to welcome Chris Woodill as its new Vice President, Operations. With more than two decades of experience in delivering digital transformation solutions for regulated organizations in the government and private sectors, Woodill will lead operations and bring extensive capability to the delivery of Thentia's industry-leading SaaS solution for government, Thentia Cloud, especially within the enterprise segment.

"I am thrilled to be joining Thentia's executive team," says Woodill. "I see a massive opportunity within government and regulatory agencies to have a significant impact in migrating legacy business processes to a modern cloud platform. I look forward to working with a world-class team that is exclusively focused on government and regulatory agencies."

Woodill's skills include facilitation, technology strategy, enterprise consulting, and leading client and project teams through complex and challenging programs. A certified project manager and enterprise architect, Woodill brings a unique combination of technology, strategy, and industry-related experience to his new role at Thentia. His previous experience includes leading technology implementation teams focused on cloud modernization within government and regulated industries. He has led service and product implementation teams for consulting firms such as Cognizant, BDO, and Klick Health, all focused on helping highly regulated organizations that are modernizing through cloud adoption.

Julian Cardarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Thentia, says, "Having Chris join our team is the next evolution of our program delivery model, particularly on complex enterprise engagements. His leadership in global consulting organizations is going to give our customers the confidence they need to trust that their projects will be delivered in alignment with their expectations and digital enablement directives."

Woodill joins Thentia at an exciting time of impressive growth for the company, which has increased its revenue base by 140% and its employee base by 300% year-over-year. Thentia also recently marked two major capital events, including a $15-million credit facility from Espresso Capital to help the company accelerate its rapid expansion into new markets, as well as a Series B investment of $10-million in May of 2021 led by New York City-based Spring Mountain Capital with participation from BDC Capital

Founded in Canada, with operations in the U.S. and trusted by regulatory agencies in North America and worldwide, Thentia was developed by subject matter experts with a mission to transform GovTech through best-in-class technology and the executive leadership regulators deserve. Its secure, modern and elegant solution, Thentia Cloud, is revolutionizing the way agencies manage data and licensing by bringing the entire process into the 21st century with speed, automation, ease of use, and best-in-class support. For more information, visit thentia.com.

