Azurity Pharmaceuticals Announces Richard Blackburn as New CEO

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines that meet the specific needs of underserved patient segments, announced Richard Blackburn has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective February 14, 2022. Amit Patel, who has been serving as CEO since early 2020, will remain in his role as Executive Chairman.

Blackburn joins Azurity after more than 20 years at Pfizer, where he most recently served as Global President, Inflammation & Immunology.

"Richard is an experienced and inspiring leader, and I am confident he will help Azurity fulfill its vision to design and deliver a portfolio of innovative medicines for underserved patients," Patel said. "I am proud of the immense transformation and growth Azurity has experienced over the past several years. Under Richard's leadership, our company will continue to grow in our core areas and simultaneously explore new opportunities."

Blackburn has built and shaped country, regional and global teams throughout his more than 30-year career. He has led Pfizer business units with responsibilities across the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand along with Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Blackburn also had tenures at Sterling-Winthrop, Sanofi and Parke-Davis & Co., where he led sales and marketing campaigns across multiple therapeutic areas.

"I'm delighted to join Azurity as CEO and it is a privilege to be part of this dynamic and growing company," Blackburn said. "I thank Amit and the Board for their confidence in me and I recognize Amit's significant achievements over the past several years, including his two-year tenure as CEO. I look forward to working with Azurity's many talented and dedicated colleagues to build on the great progress made so far to create a business that excels in the important work of developing and supplying high-quality medicines to patients in need."

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovative products that meet the specific needs of underserved patient segments. As an industry leader in providing unique, accessible and high-quality medications, Azurity leverages its integrated capabilities and vast partner network to continually expand its broad commercial product portfolio and robust late-stage pipeline. The company's patient-centric products span the cardiovascular, neurology, endocrinology, gastro-intestinal, institutional and orphan markets, and have benefited millions of patients. For more information, visitwww.azurity.com.

