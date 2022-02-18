The Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300 Kicks Off Grilling Season with Savory Race Day Recipes and a Grilling Champion

While Award-winning Chef Josh Capon demonstrated delicious tailgating - or homegating - recipes, celebrity chef Jennifer Carroll came out in front at this year's Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300 cookoff.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To get fan's engines running before the legendary DAYTONA 500, celebrity chefs showcased their favorite race day recipes during a satellite media tour and cookoff where beef was the star of the show.

Celebrity chef Josh Capon showcasing Shaved Filet Mignon Lettuce Cups, Southwestern Sliders, and Bacon & Onion Jam Sliders to TV and radio stations across the country at the Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300. (PRNewswire)

The two events were part of this year's Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300, sponsored by the Federation of State Beef Councils, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff. This is the second year the two organizations have partnered with the Daytona International Speedway to sponsor the Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300.

On Thursday, seven-time winner of the People's Choice award at the NYC Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash Josh Capon prepared his own secret menu recipes featuring beef to TV and radio stations across the country.

Capon's Shaved Filet Mignon Lettuce Cups pair thinly sliced steak with bold Asian flavors in and the best part, you can prep everything in advance. Another race day fan favorite are sliders, and Chef Capon has something for everyone. He showcased his Southwestern Sliders recipe which kicks it up a notch with green chili salsa mayo and pepper jack cheese. And for those looking for a little less spice, Capon's Bacon & Onion Jam Sliders made with his award-winning special sauce should have their own spot in victory lane.

While many race fans got to check out Capon's culinary secrets from the comfort of their homes beef was sizzling for fans at the track as well. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. celebrity chef cookoff had chefs Lamar Moore, Jennifer Carroll, and Ryan Clark battling it out over the grill on the main stage. While Chef Lamar Moore stunned with their Beef Tenderloin with Cheesy Grits and Chimichurri and Chef Ryan Clark gave them a run for their money with their Flank Steak 'Street Corn' Skewers, it was Chef Jennifer Carroll who came out on top as this year's grill master with their Berbere Beef Kebabs.

For more recipes to help plan the perfect tailgate this NASCAR season, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. There, you'll also find tips for Grilling Basics along with steps to prepare the perfect grilled burger.

Fans can also share their Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300 experience or view a recap of events by following the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About the Federation of State Beef Councils

The Federation of State Beef Councils is housed by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), which is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

