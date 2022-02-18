Cigna Corporation Announces Cynthia Ryan as Chief Human Resources Officer as Longtime CHRO John Murabito Retires

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), a global health service company, today announced that John Murabito, longtime Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and current Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), will retire on April 1. Cynthia Ryan, who has held numerous human resources roles of increasing responsibility since joining Cigna 23 years ago, was named Chief Human Resources Officer last August, ensuring a seamless transition. At that time, Ryan joined the company's Enterprise Leadership Team.

"John's leadership has been critical to our company's growth and evolution, and I have valued his steady counsel and strategic thinking," said David Cordani, Cigna Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He leaves Cigna with an impressive track record of building and sustaining a world-class human resources team that supports our 70,000 employees across the globe. I've known Cindy for more than 20 years and I am confident that she will build on the legacy of excellence that John created. Particularly as the talent landscape is shifting significantly, Cindy's expertise will enable us to attract and retain the talent necessary to deliver on our company's purpose and growth strategy."

Murabito, who joined Cigna in 2003, served as CHRO for nearly 19 years, during which time he also led the company's global security organization, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, charitable giving, and the Cigna Foundation. Over his tenure, Murabito's leadership has been critical to the evolution of the human resources function, multiple large merger and acquisition events, as well as leadership development and talent management to support ongoing growth. Murabito's leadership has been critical to ensuring that Cigna's diverse employees have the tools and resources necessary to collaborate, innovate, and best serve customers, patients, and clients. More recently, as CAO, Murabito led the Enterprise Marketing function and transitioned human resources to Ryan. Prior to his time at Cigna, Murabito served as CHRO of Monsanto, and held several HR leadership roles at Frito-Lay, a PepsiCo company. Outside of Cigna, Murabito is a member of the Winnebago Industries Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of his alma mater, Augustana College, and a member of the Board of Directors at the Human Resources Policy Association and the American Health Policy Institute. He is a Fellow and Chair of the Board of the National Academy of Human Resources. He is also a former HR Executive of the Year and a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from HRO Today.

"John has been an incredible leader, mentor, and friend to me for almost two decades," said Ryan. "I'm grateful for the team he's built and the legacy he leaves – both on the HR function, and our company as a whole. Our employees drive our business forward, and I am committed to giving them the tools and resources they need to successfully serve our customers, clients, and communities. It is an honor to take on the role of CHRO at this pivotal moment when we have the opportunity to shape the future of work together."

Ryan most recently served as SVP and Human Resources Officer for Cigna's U.S. businesses. In this role, Ryan was responsible for driving business growth through talent management strategies, employee engagement, and leadership effectiveness. Ryan was previously the human resources leader for Cigna's Commercial and Government businesses, Enterprise Strategy and Solutions, and Global Technology. Earlier in her career, she led the Global Talent Management organization, which encompassed recruitment, learning and development, leadership development, strategic workforce planning, performance management, and employee relations. Upon being named CHRO in August, Ryan took leadership of the global HR business partner teams, benefits, compensation, employee relations, and talent acquisition and development. On January 1, Ryan also began leading the company's DEI efforts, as well as charitable giving, and global security.

