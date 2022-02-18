GT Biopharma Appoints Manu Ohri as Chief Financial Officer

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® protein biologic technology platform, today announced the appointment of Manu Ohri, who joins the Company as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective immediately.

Mr. Ohri, an accomplished accounting and finance executive brings to GT Biopharma over 25 years of management, finance and public accounting experience in working with Board of Directors, capital markets, independent auditors and attorneys. Mr. Ohri, served as CFO for multiple public companies began his career in public accounting as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers and subsequently for Deloitte & Touche in excess of seven years. He is a licensed CPA and received his MBA with a concentration in Accounting and Finance from the University of Detroit. Prior to this appointment, he served as a management consultant advising both privately held and publicly traded companies in numerous sectors including biotech and pharmaceuticals. Prior to his role as a management consultant, Mr. Ohri served as the CFO and a member of the Board of Directors of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc., a NASDAQ listed company serving global markets.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to name Mr. Ohri as GT Biopharma's CFO. The Company has recently reported positive safety data with first-in-human trials in the advancement of its Tri-Specific Killer Engager (TriKE®) development program. This important milestone and proof-of-concept, builds substantial momentum as we progress towards clinical trials with GTB-3650, the Company's second-generation TriKE®. Mr. Ohri's deep experience as CFO for publicly listed companies will play an integral role in the management of the Company's finances and bridging communications with the capital markets," said Michael Breen, GT Biopharma's Executive Chairman, Board of Directors.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system's natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

