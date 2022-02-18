KEY FAMILY WEALTH AWARDED 'BEST MULTI-FAMILY OFFICE $10B - $20B' AND 'BEST FIDUCIARY/TRUSTEE SERVICE' AT THE 2022 PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT AWARDS

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, was recognized with two awards at the 2022 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards.

Key Family Wealth was selected as the "Best Multi-family Office" in the $10 billion - $20 billion category from a shortlist of four outstanding multi-family office providers. This distinguished award recognizes industry-leading firms that have delivered exceptional client service and investment returns. Key Family Wealth has a track record of addressing the strategic and tactical dimensions of multi-generational wealth through its highly coordinated team of industry experts, while also delivering exceptional client service to ultra-high-net-worth families. This is the second consecutive year Key Family Wealth has been honored with this distinction.

Key Family Wealth was also selected as "Best Fiduciary/Trustee Service" for its family office trust and fiduciary capabilities from a shortlist of four outstanding multi-family office service providers. This award recognizes overall excellence among firms that provide complex fiduciary and trustee services to family office businesses. The selection criteria included quantitative and qualitative measures such as client growth, new products, top-tier client service standards and tools that demonstrate innovative thinking tailored for families with substantial wealth.

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards have recognized high-performing firms and wealth advisors operating within the private asset management industry who have proved themselves over the course of the last year. The judging process, using an independent panel made up of industry experts, reviews a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the Best Multi-family Office in the country for the second year in a row by Private Asset Management and for being selected for the best Fiduciary/Trustee. Winning these awards across consecutive years is a testament to the unparalleled care and service we provide to our families," said Gary Poth, head of Key Family Wealth. "We have an outstanding team of professionals with decades of experience helping entrepreneurial clients to grow and protect the wealth that enables the realization of the family's vision, mission and set of values."

"Our team of advisors works with large, complex families to provide them with impactful fiduciary advice and trust services that align with their comprehensive financial plans," said Joe Calabrese, Chief Operating Officer for KeyBank Wealth Management. "We are honored to be recognized by PAM for the enhancements to our fiduciary and trust services implemented over the past 18 months."

About Key Family Wealth

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, is one of the largest and oldest multi-family offices in the country, managing more than $19.1 billion in AUM as of December 31, 2021. Key Family Wealth develops and implements impactful investment, tax, and estate strategies to help ultra-high-net worth families grow, retain, and protect wealth across generations. Clients receive a dedicated team of advisors with expertise in investments, tax, philanthropic, credit and estate planning who are focused on delivering a world-class client experience.

About Key Private Bank

For nearly 200 years, Key Private Bank has been at the forefront of helping affluent families take a comprehensive approach to building, managing, and protecting their wealth in any market environment. As a fiduciary, Key Private Bank combines the tailored insights of our local teams with the national expertise of wealth and investment strategists to deliver objective advice and personalized solutions for each of our clients. Key Private Bank is honored to have received multiple prestigious awards for providing clients across the U.S. with outstanding service, expert advice, and sound financial direction year after year. Key Private Bank has $68.1 billion in AUA and $55.8 billion in AUM as of December 31, 2021.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $186.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

