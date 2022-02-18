MSA Safety Announces Fourth Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

Quarterly revenues were a record at $410 million , increasing 6% from a year ago. Core product revenue increased 9% from a year ago.

GAAP operating loss was $89 million , compared to operating income of $22 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $80 million or 19.5% of sales, compared to $70 million or 18.0% of sales in the same period a year ago.

GAAP net loss was $61 million or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15 million or $0.38 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $66 million or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $52 million or $1.33 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

GAAP operating and net loss includes a pre-tax charge of $160 million associated with an increase to MSA LLC's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of $34 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in the reserve was driven by an increase in claims activity and reflects the estimated liability through 2074.

Operating cash flow was $69 million. MSA deployed $13 million for capital expenditures, $16 million for debt repayments and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.

Annual Highlights

Revenue finished at $1.40 billion , increasing 4% from a year ago. Core product revenue increased 9% from a year ago.

GAAP operating income was $23 million , compared to $172 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $241 million or 17.2% of sales, compared to $248 million or 18.4% of sales in the same period a year ago.

GAAP earnings were $21 million or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $124 million or $3.15 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $185 million or $4.68 per diluted share, compared to $181 million or $4.60 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

GAAP operating income and earnings includes a pre-tax charge of $185 million associated with an increase to MSA LLC's cumulative trauma product liability reserve, compared to a pre-tax charge of $39 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in the reserve was driven by an increase in claims activity and reflects the estimated liability through 2074.

Operating cash flow was $199 million . MSA deployed $392 million for strategic acquisitions, $44 million for capital expenditures and funded $69 million of dividends to shareholders. Net leverage was 1.6x adjusted EBITDA at December 31, 2021 .

Comments from Management

"Our team's disciplined execution enabled MSA to finish out a challenging year with very strong performance," commented Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "While we reported record revenues, incoming order trends were also strong throughout the quarter, reflecting momentum across our end markets and driving our book-to-bill ratio above 1x. Robust demand and record backlog levels at year end positions us well going into 2022."

Mr. Vartanian continued, "We achieved 150 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion in the quarter, driven by improved gross margin from price realization and productivity programs. We remain focused on driving further improvements in profitability heading into 2022."

MSA deployed more than $500 million of capital in the year on strategic acquisitions, capital expenditure projects and shareholder dividends. "I'm pleased with the progress we are making with our recent acquisitions. The integration of Bacharach and Bristol Uniforms are on track, and each transaction has successfully expanded our reach into attractive markets. Our balance sheet remains strong and we will continue to maintain a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on growing our business and returning value to shareholders."

"Despite the ongoing supply chain challenges and economic uncertainties, I remain confident in our ability to drive value for our stakeholders. We continue to invest in and launch innovative safety solutions for our customers, and our employees remain highly engaged. We exited 2021 with record backlog levels, a strong balance sheet, and a focus on executing our long-term growth strategy that has driven significant value for our stakeholders" Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 410,268

$ 388,248

$1,400,182

$1,348,223 Cost of products sold 232,144

226,087

784,834

752,731 Gross profit 178,124

162,161

615,348

595,492 Selling, general and administrative 86,523

76,268

332,862

290,334 Research and development 15,643

16,545

57,793

58,268 Restructuring charges 4,194

8,906

16,433

27,381 Currency exchange losses, net 575

4,757

216

8,578 Product liability and other operating expense 160,029

34,158

185,264

39,036 Operating (loss) income (88,840)

21,527

22,780

171,895 Interest expense 2,911

1,525

10,758

9,432 Other income, net (2,810)

(1,308)

(11,582)

(5,684) Total other expense (income), net 101

217

(824)

3,748 (Loss) income before income taxes (88,941)

21,310

23,604

168,147 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (27,465)

6,139

1,816

43,009 Net (loss) income (61,476)

15,171

21,788

125,138 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(393)

(448)

(1,061) Net (loss) income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ (61,476)

$ 14,778

$ 21,340

$ 124,077 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ (1.57)

$ 0.39

$ 0.54

$ 3.19 Diluted $ (1.57)

$ 0.38

$ 0.54

$ 3.15 Basic shares outstanding 39,236

38,981

39,173

38,885 Diluted shares outstanding 39,236

39,335

39,449

39,286

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the LIFO method to the FIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle from LIFO to FIFO have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,895

$ 160,672 Trade receivables, net

254,187

252,283 Inventories

280,617

244,966 Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,914

3,796 Other current assets

113,191

139,708 Total current assets

792,804

801,425 Property, plant and equipment, net

207,793

189,620 Prepaid pension cost

163,283

97,545 Goodwill

636,858

443,272 Intangible assets, net

306,948

161,051 Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

44,626

48,540 Insurance receivable, noncurrent

121,609

85,077 Other noncurrent assets

122,475

93,101 Total assets $ 2,396,396

$ 1,919,631 Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ —

$ 20,000 Accounts payable

106,780

86,854 Other current liabilities

223,826

203,691 Total current liabilities

330,606

310,545 Long-term debt, net

597,651

287,157 Pensions and other employee benefits

189,973

208,068 Deferred tax liabilities

33,337

20,760 Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

410,441

245,907 Total shareholders' equity

834,388

847,194 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,396,396

$ 1,919,631

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the LIFO method to the FIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle from LIFO to FIFO have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net (loss) income $ (61,476)

$ 15,171

$ 21,788

$ 125,138 Depreciation and amortization 14,047

10,390

50,317

39,674 Product liability expense 160,029

34,158

185,264

39,036 Change in working capital and other operating (43,598)

36,681

(58,224)

2,707 Cash flow from operating activities 69,002

96,400

199,145

206,555 Capital expenditures (12,874)

(16,207)

(43,837)

(48,905) Acquisition, net of cash acquired —

—

(392,437)

— Change in short-term investments 25

(4,981)

26,087

(24,318) Property disposals and other investing (37)

120

(5,286)

454 Cash flow used in investing activities (12,886)

(21,068)

(415,473)

(72,769) Change in debt (15,683)

(39,000)

293,176

(44,000) Cash dividends paid (17,264)

(16,767)

(68,586)

(66,578) Other financing 3,441

5,381

(20,665)

(15,951) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (29,506)

(50,386)

203,925

(126,529) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,016)

2,902

(7,193)

1,234 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 23,594

$ 27,848

$ (19,596)

$ 8,491



During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the LIFO method to the FIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle from LIFO to FIFO have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts) Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 252,945

$ 157,323

$ —

$ 410,268 Operating loss











(88,840) Operating margin %











(21.7)% Restructuring charges











4,194 Currency exchange losses, net











575 Product liability expense











160,029 Acquisition related costs (a)











3,993 Adjusted operating income (loss) 60,334

31,297

(11,680)

79,951 Adjusted operating margin % 23.9 %

19.9 %





19.5 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











11,702 Adjusted EBITDA 68,488

34,714

(11,549)

91,653 Adjusted EBITDA % 27.1 %

22.1 %





22.3 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 244,518

$ 143,730

$ —

$ 388,248 Operating income











21,527 Operating margin %











5.5 % Restructuring charges











8,906 Currency exchange losses, net











4,757 Product liability expense











34,158 Acquisition related costs (a)











515 Adjusted operating income (loss) 53,558

25,304

(8,999)

$ 69,863 Adjusted operating margin % 21.9 %

17.6 %





18.0 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











10,390 Adjusted EBITDA 60,686

28,468

(8,901)

80,253 Adjusted EBITDA % 24.8 %

19.8 %





20.7 %

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the LIFO method to the FIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle from LIFO to FIFO have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 908,068

$ 492,114

$ —

$1,400,182 Operating income











22,780 Operating margin %











1.6 % Restructuring charges











16,433 Currency exchange losses, net











216 Product liability expense











185,264 Acquisition related costs (a)











15,884 Adjusted operating income (loss) 202,496

73,279

(35,198)

240,577 Adjusted operating margin % 22.3 %

14.9 %





17.2 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











45,417 Adjusted EBITDA 233,732

86,997

(34,735)

285,994 Adjusted EBITDA % 25.7 %

17.7 %





20.4 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 874,305

$ 473,918

$ —

$1,348,223 Operating income











171,895 Operating margin %











12.7 % Restructuring charges











27,381 Currency exchange losses, net











8,578 Product liability expense











39,036 Acquisition related costs (a)











717 COVID-19 related costs











757 Adjusted operating income (loss) 205,304

71,140

(28,080)

248,364 Adjusted operating margin % 23.5 %

15.0 %





18.4 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











39,674 Adjusted EBITDA 232,066

83,661

(27,689)

288,038 Adjusted EBITDA % 26.5 %

17.7 %





21.4 %



During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the LIFO method to the FIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle from LIFO to FIFO have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, strategic transaction costs and COVID-19 related costs, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021





Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and Protective

Apparel* Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales























GAAP reported sales change (8)% 37 % 17 % 10 % 15 % 11 % 9 %

(16)%

6 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % (2)% 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 %

1 %

— % Constant currency sales change (8)% 35 % 19 % 11 % 16 % 12 % 10 %

(15)%

6 % Less: Acquisitions — % 32 % — % — % 20 % — % 9 %

— %

7 % Organic constant currency sales change (8)% 3 % 19 % 11 % (4)% 12 % 1 %

(15)%

(1)%



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021





Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel* Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (2)% 26 % 14 % 14 % 4 % 14 % 9 %

(24)%

4 % Plus: Currency translation effects (1)% (3)% — % (1)% (1)% (2)% (2)%

(1)%

(1)% Constant currency sales change (3)% 23 % 14 % 13 % 3 % 12 % 7 %

(25)%

3 % Less: Acquisitions — % 20 % — % — % 11 % — % 5 %

— %

5 % Organic constant currency sales change (3)% 3 % 14 % 13 % (8)% 12 % 2 %

(25)%

(2)%



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Americas Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021





Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (10)% (1)% 15 % 18 % 34 % 13 % 8 %

(27)%

4 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 2 % 1 % — % 2 % — %

1 %

— % Constant currency sales change (10)% (1)% 17 % 19 % 34 % 15 % 8 %

(26)%

4 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 33 % — % 6 %

— %

6 % Organic constant currency sales change (10)% (1)% 17 % 19 % 1 % 15 % 2 %

(26)%

(2)%





Twelve Months Ended December 31,2021





Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed

Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (2)% 3 % 18 % 21 % 15 % 19 % 9 %

(31)%

4 % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % — % 1 % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Constant currency sales change (1)% 3 % 19 % 21 % 15 % 19 % 9 %

(31)%

4 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 18 % — % 3 %

— %

3 % Organic constant currency sales change (1)% 3 % 19 % 21 % (3)% 19 % 6 %

(31)%

1 %



*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



International Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021





Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel* Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas D

etection Fixed

Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (5)% 173 % 23 % (2)% (5)% 8 % 11 %

(2)%

9 % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % (1)% 1 % — % 3 % 1 % 2 %

3 %

2 % Constant currency sales change (4)% 172 % 24 % (2)% (2)% 9 % 13 %

1 %

11 % Less: Acquisitions — % 153 % — % — % 8 % — % 14 %

— %

12 % Organic constant currency sales change (4)% 19 % 24 % (2)% (10)% 9 % (1)%

1 %

(1)%





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021





Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel* Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed

Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (3)% 134 % 3 % 2 % (9)% 8 % 7 %

(13)%

4 % Plus: Currency translation effects (3)% (13)% (5)% (4)% (2)% (5)% (4)%

(4)%

(4)% Constant currency sales change (6)% 121 % (2)% (2)% (11)% 3 % 3 %

(17)%

— % Less: Acquisitions — % 114 % — % — % 4 % — % 9 %

— %

8 % Organic constant currency sales change (6)% 7 % (2)% (2)% (15)% 3 % (6)%

(17)%

(8)%



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated

Americas

International Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel* 35 %

(1)%

172 % Industrial Head Protection 19 %

17 %

24 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* 16 %

34 %

(2)% Fall Protection 12 %

15 %

9 % Portable Gas Detection 11 %

19 %

(2)% Breathing Apparatus (8)%

(10)%

(4)% Core Sales 10 %

8 %

13 % Non-Core Sales (15)%

(26)%

1 % Net Sales 6 %

4 %

11 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions (1)%

(2)%

(1)%





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated

Americas

International Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel* 23 %

3 %

121 % Industrial Head Protection 14 %

19 %

(2)% Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* 3 %

15 %

(11)% Fall Protection 12 %

19 %

3 % Portable Gas Detection 13 %

21 %

(2)% Breathing Apparatus (3)%

(1)%

(6)% Core Sales 7 %

9 %

3 % Non-Core Sales (25)%

(31)%

(17)% Net Sales 3 %

4 %

— % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions (2)%

1 %

(8)%



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2021

2020

%

Change

2021

2020

%

Change Net (loss) income attributable to

MSA Safety Incorporated $ (61,476)

$ 14,778





$ 21,340

$ 124,077



Product liability expense 160,029

34,158





185,264

39,036



Restructuring charges 4,194

8,906





16,433

27,381

Acquisition related costs (a) 3,993

515





15,884

717

Currency exchange losses, net 575

4,757





216

8,578

Asset related losses and other 365

47





788

993

Income tax expense on adjustments (41,676)

(10,863)





(55,180)

(20,176)

Adjusted earnings $ 66,004

$ 52,298

26%

$ 184,745

$ 180,606

2% Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.67

$ 1.33

26%

$ 4.68

$ 4.60

2%



(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021 Operating income $ 22,780 Depreciation and amortization (a)

45,417 Product liability expense

185,264 Restructuring charges

16,433 Currency exchange losses, net

216 Acquisition related costs (b)

15,884 Adjusted EBITDA $ 285,994 Total end-of-period debt

597,651 Debt to adjusted EBITDA

2.1 Total end-of-period debt

597,651 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

140,895 Net debt $ 456,756 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.6



(a) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.



(b) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.



Management believes that Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry,

the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self- contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance.

Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2021. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

