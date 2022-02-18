VerifyMe Announces Passing of Company Founder and Former Chairman Norman Gardner

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), announced today that Norman Gardner, former Chairman and founder of VerifyMe, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

It is with great sadness that VerifyMe announces the passing of our founder, Norman Gardner. Mr. Gardner was previously a director and Vice-Chairman of the Company from the Company's inception in November 1999 until January 2013. He served as our Chief Executive Officer from November 1999 until January 2013, and from January 2017 until August 2017. Mr. Gardner was the Chairman of the Board from June of 2017 until April of 2021. He has been a consultant to the Company since his departure as Chairman.

Patrick White, Chief Executive Officer commented, "Norm's sudden passing is a tremendous loss. Norman was not only our founder he was also a brilliant inventor who worked every day over the last 20 plus years to improve and nurture VerifyMe. On a personal note, Norman was my mentor and one of my very best friends. We will miss him immensely. We extend our sympathies to his family, particularly his wife, Annette."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

