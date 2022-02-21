GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

McCormack Roofing First to Bring Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to Orange County and Los Angeles County, CA. GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormack Roofing, one of California's leading roofing companies, is the first in Orange County and Los Angeles County to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County California.

"Integrated solar is the future of roofing," said Caitlin Marroquin, President of McCormack Roofing. "GAF Energy's Timberline Solar is an industry-changing solution that enables us to bring a significant amount of value to homeowners, while helping to decrease their carbon footprint."

"McCormack Roofing is an award-winning roofer in Southern California," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "Getting to partner with McCormack Roofing is a seal of excellence all on its own. Orange County is lucky to have them and we can't wait to see how they transform the roofs of the region."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://mccormackroofing.com .

About McCormack Roofing

McCormack has a decades-long history of providing quality roofing, construction and energy-related contracting services throughout Southern California. Established in 1992, McCormack has successfully completed over 10,000 roofing installations and achieved one of the highest third-party-verified customer satisfaction ratings for a contracting company of its size. Our mission is not to be the biggest, but the most respected, service-oriented home improvement company in our region.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

View original content:

SOURCE GAF Energy