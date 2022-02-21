ScreenPoint Medical appoints new CEO

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the world's leading AI Breast Care system, Transpara®, now in use across the US and in 30 countries worldwide, ScreenPoint Medical, the company that developed Transpara, has appointed Mark Koeniguer as its new CEO to lead the next phase of growth and accelerate the company's international expansion.

Koeniguer, who has extensive experience leading and growing transformational technology companies, takes over the helm on 21st February from ScreenPoint Medical's founder, Professor Nico Karssemeijer, who stays in the company as Chief Scientific Officer.

Mark Koeniguer has over 25 years of healthcare industry experience launching innovative products and leading high-performance teams in domestic and international markets. He has been instrumental in launching and scaling many industry-first technologies including the first Computer Aided Detection algorithm for the early detection of breast cancer, the first mammography analytics platform and a multi-point risk stratified breast screening scorecard.

"I am delighted to be joining ScreenPoint Medical as we see Transpara AI leading the transformation of the earlier detection of breast cancers at a time when the incidence of the disease is increasing exponentially worldwide," said Koeniguer.

"I am thrilled to be part of such an impressive team of scientists, researchers and developers focused on early breast cancer detection, prediction and diagnosis. AI has matured since the early 2000s, and is now poised to be a leading clinical decision support tool, assisting radiologists and other clinicians in the global fight to improve cancer survival rates."

Prior to his serial entrepreneurial ventures, Mark held various executive leadership positions in Finance, Operations, Sales and Marketing for GE Healthcare. He holds a finance degree from the University of Iowa, and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Professor Nico Karssemeijer who formed ScreenPoint Medical together with Professor Sir Michael Brady of MIT and Oxford University in 2014, said his focus will be on studies with clinical partners and AI research to support product development. "AI is transforming healthcare and the possibilities for improving accurate and early detection of disease are huge. I'm excited to work with Mark managing the next phase in the growth of ScreenPoint Medical and strengthening our position as leading provider of breast AI solutions."

About ScreenPoint Medical

ScreenPoint Medical was founded in 2014 by Professor Nico Karssemeijer of Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, The Netherlands and Professor Sir Michael Brady of Oxford University, United Kingdom. Their goal was to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to reduce the growing death toll caused by breast cancer.

They wanted to develop and bring to the market innovative machine learning solutions to improve breast cancer screening and diagnosis. With a team of specialists in machine learning, image analysis, and breast imaging, ScreenPoint Medical developed the market leading AI software, Transpara®, for reading mammograms.

Clinical studies show that the FDA cleared decision support software matches experienced radiologists in detecting early breast cancers and allows them to improve quality and efficiency of breast cancer screening. Transpara is already used in hundreds of clinics in 30 countries worldwide. The effectiveness of Transpara has now been endorsed by more peer reviewed published research papers than any other breast AI solution.

