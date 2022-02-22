Caylent launches its new global employee stock option program

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent announced earlier this month that it is launching a company-wide stock option program for all existing and new employees in 2022. The program demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Caylent and its leadership team to foster a culture of togetherness and ownership for its 200 employees globally.

"While it is common for startups, particularly in the SaaS industry, to offer stock options, it's rare in the professional services space," said JP La Torre, CEO and Founder of Caylent. He continued, "Rise Together is one of Caylent's core values. It was an important factor in deciding to move forward with the plan. We take our values seriously and are excited about the alignment this creates within our team, which does amazing work with our customers and AWS each and every day."

Last year, Caylent raised $16M in funding, accomplished 300% year-over-year growth, and was honored by Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the 2021 Rising Star Partner of the Year (SI) award. In addition to continuing its growth trajectory in 2022, Caylent is focused on becoming an employer of choice for the best and brightest talent in the AWS ecosystem.

Caylent's stock option plan was a frequently requested benefit during the company's monthly town hall meetings, in which the leadership team has traditionally fielded live, unscreened questions from its employees that are submitted anonymously. After the topic of employee-wide stock options was discussed by the leadership team, it was unanimously agreed to as a good idea and quickly set in motion.

"We are pleased to be in a position to offer this stock option program," said Stephen Garden, Chairman of the Board. "This plan allows all Cayliens to share in the company's success, which we believe is an important part of building a rocket ship for personal career growth."

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model. More information at www.caylent.com

