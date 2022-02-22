Cerity Partners Expands Texas Presence Via Merger with Investec Wealth Strategies.

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's premier independent wealth management firms, today announced it has merged with Houston-based Investec Wealth Strategies. In so doing, Cerity Partners enhances its capabilities and Texas presence, and advises on more than $45 billion in client assets. Investec Wealth Strategies was advised by Park Sutton Advisors whose team was led by Steve Levitt, Founder and Managing Director, and Dan Erichson, Director. The combined firm will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners enhances the financial well-being of its clients by delivering objective financial advice and oversight, including a full range of financial planning and investment management services. With offices across the country, Cerity Partners delivers estate, financial, tax, compensation and benefit planning, tax preparation, personal financial administration, retirement plan advisory, and investment management services to its private and corporate clientele.

Established in 1984, Investec Wealth Strategies is a prominent Houston-based investment and wealth management firm founded with a mission to help clients answer important financial questions and develop enduring solutions through integrated investment, retirement, financial, and estate planning. The firm's principals believe that long-term independence is crucial to serving clients.

"We are excited to begin the new year with our new colleagues from Investec who share our service mindset and commitment to offering holistic wealth management services that addresses the full spectrum of client needs." said Cerity Partners CEO and President Kurt Miscinski. "This merger will expand Cerity Partners presence in Texas, a rapidly-growing region of the economy."

"At Cerity Partners, we have experienced the benefits of enhancing our firm's strong organic growth by merging with select firms who share our values, dedication to clients, and vision for building a perpetual partnership. We are excited to welcome our new partners and colleagues from Investec and look forward to collaborating with them to expand our presence in the south," said Claire O'Keefe, Cerity Partners Head of Corporate Development.

"Joining together with Cerity Partners accelerates the realization of our long-term vision and allows us to offer greater breadth and depth of services," said Investec Wealth Strategies Founding Principal John Goott who will become a Partner with Cerity Partners. "Our clients will benefit from this merger, which will place us among the top wealth advisory firms in the United States. Importantly, a significant part of our back-office operations is assumed by Cerity Partners, giving our team more time to focus on client service and future growth. We can now take advantage of our greater scale with access to Cerity Partners investment research, technology infrastructure, and enhanced tax and wealth management advice."

Cerity Partners is a leading, national registered financial advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their employees, and nonprofit organizations from its offices across the country. The firm's in-house experts of tax advisors, financial planners, investment professionals, and retirement plan consultants are passionate about and committed to providing objective financial advice and oversight. Additional information can be found at www.ceritypartners.com.

