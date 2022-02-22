COLGATE LAUNCHES THE 2022 BRIGHT SMILES KIDS AWARDS

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimism. It's that "can-do" spirit that discovers new ways of doing things, thinks big thoughts, forges new paths, and finds solutions to the seemingly impossible. Recognizing that young people are often the architects of optimism, Colgate-Palmolive Company today launched the 2022 Bright Smiles Kids Awards, encouraging teens, tweens, and elementary school children to unleash their optimism and creativity to inspire the kind of future we can all smile about.

(PRNewsfoto/Colgate-Palmolive Company) (PRNewswire)

Unleashing the Power of Optimism

Hosted by Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) – Colgate's Corporate Social Responsibility program centered around overall health and well-being – the Bright Smiles Kids Awards is accepting entries from young people – ages 6-14 – who submit videos of musical, scientific, artistic, journalistic, technology-focused, culinary or other projects highlighting how optimism can positively impact our lives and futures. Children must be enrolled in schools, clubs, after-school programs, or activities hosted by formal organizations. Finalists will be reviewed by an advisory panel, and winners will be determined by a live public vote during the Bright Smiles Kids Awards event presented virtually in May. The first-place national award winner will receive $10,000 for their school or organization. Second- and third-place winners will be awarded $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Participants should include an original video up to two minutes long that showcases and describes the project. All entries require the signed support of a school or formal organization, accompanied by the supporting documents outlined on the competition's Rules and Regulations page. Entries must be submitted to the Colgate Bright Smiles Kids Awards website, https://bit.ly/BrightSmilesKidsAwards. YouTube video URLs are also acceptable.

In announcing the award, Dr. Gillian Barclay, Colgate's Vice President Global Public Health and Scientific Affairs, said: "The Bright Smiles Kids Awards offers all of us the opportunity to envision what is possible through the eyes of our children. Believing, as many of our young people do, that the power to make a difference lies within us, could provide the inspiration we need to improve our health and well-being and embrace a brighter future."

The deadline for submitting entries to the Bright Smiles Kids Awards is April 8, 2022. Program terms and conditions and additional information are available on the awards website and via the BSKA Rules and Regulations.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources, and improving children's oral health through our Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures

Established in 1991, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) has reached more than 1.4 billion children in more than 100 countries across the world. The program strategically partners to reach underserved children and their families where they are born, live, work, learn, play, and pray. BSBF continues to promote health equity, optimal health and well being, and to lead global social impact efforts that empower children and families to achieve healthy and bright futures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive Company