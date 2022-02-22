Dwellics Releases Report Focused On The Top Considerations When Moving Prior To The 2022 Spring Real Estate Market.

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving is one of the most stressful life changes. By identifying and solving some of the challenges associated with moving prior to them happening, both Real Estate Agents and consumers can better understand their needs. Through Dwellics, a proprietary real estate platform designed to help agents and consumers find their optimal housing locations, users can better understand which neighborhoods to target.

Company's proprietary technology analyzes, recommends, and solves moving challenges before they happen.

According to the National Association of Realtors, almost half of adults between 18-34 consider moving prior to any given Spring Real Estate Market. The decision where to move involves many factors. For many, it is difficult to determine which neighborhoods best fit your lifestyle. Many people are even purchasing homes without seeing them.

"It is essential that you match your lifestyle to the area you select to move to," said Jeff Kallmeyer, a Maryland-based Realtor with Samson Properties. "Using a realtor with experience and an online system offering you extra information to pre-scan and learn about neighborhoods makes the real estate process significantly easier."

According to a recent study by the National Association of Realtors, "8.9 million people have moved since the beginning of the pandemic." When analyzed, "New Jersey, South Carolina and Maryland were the winners with the highest migration gains across the country. Specifically, in New Jersey, 2,032 more people moved in to the state compared to those who left. In contrast, New York, Texas and the District of Columbia were the states losing the most people during the pandemic. In New York, 2,847 more people moved out from the state compared to those who moved in."

Dwellics.com offers users data and information, based on their preferences. Unlike any other system available today, Dwellics uses its patented flexible algorithm to fill in the gaps and zero in on locations, neighborhoods, and vital information so users can make informed decisions.

"There are a number of considerations when evaluating a neighborhood such as school zoning, pricing (neighborhoods tend to be extremely price-sensitive), and more. Choosing a realtor who understands your needs and priorities and can help to identify and evaluate neighborhoods that meet those, together with an online system like Dwellics to pre-scan alternatives makes the entire process not only easier, but far less stressful," notes Kallmeyer.

