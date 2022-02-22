Gemspring Capital Promotes Ravdeep Chanana to Managing Director

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Rav Chanana has been promoted to Managing Director. Rav joined Gemspring in 2017 and has helped source and execute new investment opportunities across a variety of industries. Rav serves on the boards of several Gemspring portfolio companies, including JTI, Radancy and Shrieve, and was a board member of Therma during Gemspring's ownership.

Prior to joining Gemspring, Rav was an executive at General Electric with experience working across eight countries and four multi-billion dollar industrial and financial services business units. Rav's GE experience includes serving as CFO of GE Additive and CFO of GE Aviation's engineering organization.

Bret Wiener, Managing Partner of Gemspring Capital, commented "Rav has played an important role on our team over the last five years including sourcing and executing new investments and driving significant value creation at portfolio companies. We are thrilled to support his continued growth within our organization and fortunate to benefit from his extensive operating experience and strong leadership skills."

