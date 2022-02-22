HIMO Receives CE Mark Approval for Compliant Max Series E-bike HIMO, The First Chinese E-bike Brand Approved by All European Safety Standards

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, 2022, HIMO Compliant Max series products will be officially launched, with high performance and cost-effective.

(PRNewswire)

HIMO brand is an e-bike brand among China's overseas brands. It has obtained CE certification from SGS/TUV laboratory for all products.

What consumers get from HIMO Max series

CE certification of SGS/TUV professional laboratory ensures safe and compliant riding

What difficulties will there be if an e-bike does not meet the EN15194 standard?



Firstly, it will easily cause safety issues and traffic accidents; Secondly, riders will be unable to enjoy insurance and warranty services; Thirdly, they may be intercepted by the police on the commute, or even be severely fined or detained.



HIMO Max series can pass 10,000 tests in each function, and has obtained the CE certification of SGS that meets the European standard of EN15194, ensuring users ride safely and compliantly.

Full range product upgrade with safe and high quality

HIMO Max series includes road e-bikes C26 Max, C30 Max, folded e-bikes Z16 Max, Z20 Max, ZB20 Max and scooter L2 Max, to meet a variety of riding scenarios. The e-bike series have completely removed the accelerator and taken integrated pedaling and acceleration instead, realizing the pure power-assisted mode.

Z20 Max's intelligent vector control system can precisely match the power mode and ability to save more power; Equipped with Shimano 6-speed derailleur, it provides strong power output and the cruising range can reach 80km.

L2 Max adopts an intelligent controller system with AI and uses a new energy battery, the cruising range can reach 40-50KM, and the cruising time has increased by 20%-30%. Plus, 10-inch ultra-wide gas tires and ultra-wide maple leaf ide footboard, bringing better stability and trafficability.

From February 21st to March 21st, HIMO Z20 Max, ZB20 Max e-bike and HIMO L2 Max will be listed on Amazon, HIMO official website, OTTO and other platforms at the initial price of 969 / 1449 / 629 euros respectively. The same product will be settled in large offline sales channels such as MediaMarkt. During this period, the giveaway of HIMO helmets and bike locks will also be launched.

About HIMO

HIMO is committed to the research in the field of two-wheeled electric bicycles, and insists that provide comprehensive solutions for urban green and intelligent electric mobility ecology.

HIMO electric bicycles have entered the Xiaomi Youping international platform. And HIMO is also planning more diversified products to meet the need of different scenarios, which will be released one after another. Please look forward to it!

Media Contact

Amy Miller

E: support01@aodishi.com

T: +86 13928317901

W: https://www.himoebike.store

FB: https://www.facebook.com/himoebike.store

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HIMO Ebike