James Roe Announces CES Power as Partner of his 2022 Indy Lights program

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing his partner base for the 2022 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season, TJ Speed driver James Roe Jr. is pleased to welcome CES Power to his program. With the first event this coming weekend in St. Petersburg, Florida, CES Power will be present on the front wing of Roe's #12 Dallara IL-15 as well as in a prominent location on his race suit.

CES Power Sponsors Indy Lights TJ Speed Driver James Roe, Jr. (PRNewswire)

"I am extremely excited to welcome CES Power on board for the 2022 race season," explained

Roe. "In an era where the motorsports industry is turning 'hybrid' now is the perfect time for a

company like CES Power to be involved in the most competitive ladder program in the world.

Race cars will need to be charged at tracks very soon, and CES Power is the answer."

CES Power is a trusted partner for turnkey temporary power and HVAC services, providing safe, high-powered solutions for high-profile projects. The company offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. The company's deep experience with the unique requirements of temporary instant power supply allows for seamless setup and tear down and speedy service, which tie directly into the fast-paced life of motorsports. Acquired by Allied Industrial Partners LLC in July 2021, CES Power is expanding its reach into new areas as the company continues to grow.

Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power, said, "CES Power has a long history of supplying temporary power to the motorsports industry so becoming a sponsor is a natural next step. We are excited about the future of electric-powered race cars and are proud to be leading the charge as the industry embarks on a path to sustainability. We look forward to a winning season with James and are thrilled to be on his team."

Roe added, "Our industries align more than most people would think. At the racetrack, we all

need temporary and portable power and CES can provide that. This is a name that you will hear

in 2022 and for years to come in the world of motorsports."

As one of Ireland's top racing drivers, Roe enters the 2022 season as a winner in almost every series he has competed in since transitioning into open-wheel competition. This year, racing alongside the NTT INDYCAR Series, Roe has his sights set on the top step of the podium as he looks to take CES Power to the front of the field.

For more information on CES Power, please visit them online at www.CESPower.com.

The first green flag of the 2022 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Season will take place over the February 25 – 27th weekend at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

For more information on James Roe and his 2022 racing program, or information on how to join his growing partner list, please contact James at JamesJr@JamesRoeJr.com or visit him online at JamesRoeJr.com. Also, be sure to follow James via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For information on media releases or other media services offered by Race Tech Development, please contact Mike Maurini via e-mail at Info@RaceTechDevelopment.com or 317.270.8723. RTD Media and Management can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by searching @RTDMediaAndMgmt.

About: Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Indy Lights is an American developmental automobile racing series sanctioned by INDYCAR, currently known as Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires for sponsorship reasons. Indy Lights is the highest step on the Road to Indy, a program of racing series leading up to the INDYCAR Series. In 2022, the Indy Lights series will be operated and promoted by the NTT INDYCAR Series and Penske Entertainment.

About: James Roe Jr.

James Roe is one of Ireland's top racing drivers. Hailing from Ireland but now based in the United States, the 23 year-old has enjoyed success in every series he has competed in to date. A winner in the FR Americas Powered by Honda Championship as well as a victor in the F2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship, Roe will level up to the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires in 2022 with TJ Speed as he climbs his way to the upper echelon of open wheel racing in North America.

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. The Company offers a full range of technology driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows AIP to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

Contact: Info@RaceTechDevelopment.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CES Power