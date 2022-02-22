Next generation of surgical robotics now available in the Pacific Northwest

POST FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic surgeons at Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho, are among the first in the Pacific Northwest to access the next generation of surgical robotics. The VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution indicated for use with the ATTUNE® Knee System for total knee arthroplasty will soon be one of the few hospitals in the region and the only hospital in North Idaho to offer advanced knee replacement with the VELYS™ solution.

The VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution represents the next generation of surgical robotics for total knee replacement.

Total knee replacement is a common surgery, with approximately 900,000 primary knee replacements performed annually in the US. Orthopedic surgeons at Northwest Specialty Hospital now have a new option with the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution, a technology that helps surgeons perform a knee replacement with the use of data that's tailored to each patient's anatomy. This technology is designed to help ensure predictable results to improve outcomes, increase mobility and help patients recover faster. Additionally, the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution works in tandem with the ATTUNE® Knee System, which is an innovative knee implant designed to work more closely with an individual patient's anatomy. With these systems together, there is now an option for patients seeking the latest technology designed to provide digital precision in knee replacement.

This news follows an announcement by Northwest that the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association had selected Northwest Specialty Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement. This distinction recognizes their expertise in total knee and hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions.

Rick Rasmussen, CEO of Northwest Specialty Hospital commented, "The orthopedic surgeons at Northwest Specialty Hospital are committed to bringing our patients the highest quality of care possible by introducing the next-generation of surgical robotics to advance the level of surgical care we offer. This investment builds on the incredible work our team has done to become recognized by Blue Cross for safer knee and hip replacement surgeries."

Designed by DePuy Synthes, the Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution is a first-of-its-kind operating table-mounted solution that adapts to the surgeon's workflow and utilizes advanced planning capabilities, proprietary technology, and a next-generation design to help surgeons accurately resect bones that align and position the implant relative to the soft-tissue during total knee replacement without the need for pre-operative imaging. The efficient and compact design integrates into any operating room and does so with a much smaller footprint, at less than half the size of other robotic-assisted solutions.

About Northwest Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety we are a five-star CMS-rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. http://nwsh.com

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes, the Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopedics portfolios in the world that helps heal and restore movement for the millions of patients we serve. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery, and sports medicine, in addition to the VELYS™ Digital Surgery portfolio, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide. Building on our proud product innovation and legacy of industry firsts, we are reimagining the orthopedic landscape with new advancements in medical technologies and digital surgery across the entire continuum of care to Keep People Moving today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jnjmedicaldevices.com/en-au/companies/depuy-synthes.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies:

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

VELYS - ARM (PRNewswire)

Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety we are a five-star CMS rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies.

