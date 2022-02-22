Shrimp Nibblers® Are Back at White Castle for a Limited Time The popular seasonal seafood option is available through Lent Plus, a special deal for Cravers of The Original Slider®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is pleased to announce that it has added the ever-popular Shrimp Nibblers® to its menu for a limited time. Those oh-so-scrumptious bite-sized butterfly shrimp made with a crispy, golden coating will be available at participating locations from now through April 17 to satisfy customers' seafood crave.

White Castle's popular Shrimp Nibblers are back, just in time for Lent. (PRNewswire)

"Our Shrimp Nibblers are so good they reel in more fans every time we offer them. It's love at first bite," said Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer for White Castle. "They're definitely a perennial favorite with our customers."

White Castle first introduced its customers to the Shrimp Nibblers systemwide in 2015, making this high-quality menu item more accessible than ever before. Since then, the brand has brought the popular seafood item back annually during the Lenten season, when many people are looking for more non-meat meal options.

The limited-time-only Shrimp Nibblers, which are sold in small, medium and sack sizes, complement White Castle's other year-round seafood menu items, including the Panko Fish Slider and Fish Nibblers (not available in Louisville, Nashville and Indianapolis markets). The Panko Fish Slider features tender, flaky wild-caught Alaska pollock coated with seasoned panko breading and topped with American cheese. The Fish Nibblers are also made from Wild Alaska Pollock that's coated in a savory breading, but like the Shrimp Nibblers, they're prepared as White Castle does — as easy-to-eat bite-sized Nibblers.

It might be seafood season at the Castle, but non-seafood lovers are always welcome. In fact, White Castle has a special deal to satisfy those who crave the chain's signature burger. A 10-sack of Original Sliders — those delectable 100% square beef patties steam grilled on a bed of onions — costs just $6.99 in most markets and $7.99 in New York, New Jersey and Chicago (not available in Arizona or Florida). This offer is good through April 17.

Craver Nation members can get even more bang for their buck using the 20% discount offer, available only to them, on all mobile orders through April 17. Anyone can join Craver Nation simply by signing up through the White Castle app. New members also receive a free Original Slider Combo Meal.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night. Through its retail division, which launched in 1987, White Castle also offers its famous fare in freezer aisles of grocery, convenience and club stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

